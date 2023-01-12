AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • award and prize

Hyundai Motor Group Executive Chair Euisun Chung Named MotorTrend Person of the Year, Topping Its 2023 Power List

PRNewswire January 12, 2023

SEOUL, South Korea and FOUNTAIN VALLEY, Calif., Jan. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Hyundai Motor Group’s Executive Chair, Euisun Chung, has been honored with the MotorTrend Person of the Year award, having secured the number one position in MotorTrend’s esteemed 2023 Power List.

Hyundai Motor Group Executive Chair Euisun Chung

 

MotorTrend named Chung ‘Person of the Year’ for “leading Hyundai Motor Group into a new age.” It also highlighted the exceptional caliber of the vehicles developed under Chung’s watch, stating: “The vehicles coming out of Hyundai Motor Group are notable for their eye-catching design, quality, clever packaging, and good value – and they are proving increasingly difficult to beat.”

This latest critical acclaim follows a proliferation of MotorTrend awards for the Group’s models, which include the Genesis G90 being hailed as its 2023 Car of the Year and the Hyundai IONIQ 5 named its 2023 SUV of the Year. Previously, the Genesis GV70 and Kia Telluride took similar honors.

In addition to his skill in plotting the course for the Group’s current success, MotorTrend extolled Chung’s “big-picture” thinking and his ability to initiate solutions traditionally regarded beyond the bounds of the automotive industry.

“As Executive Chair, Chung is putting his stamp on the company’s future. His grasp of where the world and the industry are headed, combined with a desire to make the planet a better place, spurs a broader mission to become a leader in electric vehicles and advanced mobility,” observed MotorTrend. It also highlighted the Group’s pioneering role in smart city planning and a myriad of mobility solutions, including robots and Advanced Air Mobility (AAM).

Commenting on the depth of Chung’s vision, MotorTrend added: “In that sense, he does his father and grandfather proud, pushing the entire Hyundai Motor Group to new levels. The man and his vision, and the juggernaut that his company is becoming, loom loud and large. For his vision and leadership, then, Euisun Chung is our 2023 MotorTrend Person of the Year.”

Also ranked on MotorTrend’s Power List are Luc Donckerwolke, President and Chief Creative Officer of Hyundai Motor Group (3); Jose Muñoz, President and Global Chief Operating Officer of Hyundai Motor Company (10); SangYup Lee, Executive Vice President and Head of Hyundai Global Design Center (28); and Karim Habib (44), Executive Vice President and Head of Kia Global Design Center.

SOURCE Hyundai Motor Group

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it.

