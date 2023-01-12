AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
  • award and prize

All-Electric Kia EV6 wins 2023 North American Utility Vehicle of the Year™

PRNewswire January 12, 2023

–  EV6 recognized for automotive innovation, design, safety features, performance, technology, driver satisfaction, user experience, value

–  Second North American Utility Vehicle of the Year win for Kia in three years

–  EV6 was selected by jury of 50 automotive experts

SEOUL, South Korea, Jan. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Today, the all-electric Kia EV6 was named North American Utility Vehicle of the Year™ by the North American Car of the Year (NACTOY) jury. This is the second occasion in three years that the NACTOY jury has named a Kia vehicle as its top choice in the category, and the first win for a Kia electric vehicle (EV).

“Since its launch, the Kia EV6 has been inspiring customers and media critics around the world with its advanced engineering and bold design. As the embodiment of Kia’s new brand direction, the EV6 is contributing to a dramatic shift in Kia’s brand perception and prestige globally,” said Ho Sung Song, President and CEO, Kia Corporation. “Following numerous prestigious accolades, including the 2022 European Car of the Year Award, this latest honor from the North American Car of the Year jury is further evidence that the EV6 is not only a highly regarded utility vehicle, but also an exemplary EV. We accept this recognition with humility and will continue our efforts to push our company further forward, always with our customers’ experience at the core of what we do.”

The EV6 was selected by 50 automotive experts from print, online, radio, and broadcast media. As part of the evaluation process, NACTOY jurors tested vehicles ranging from sports cars to pickup trucks, and assessed criteria including automotive innovation, design, safety features, performance, technology, driver satisfaction, user experience, and value.

The EV6 delivers exceptional performance, ultra-fast DC charging compatibility, available onboard power, and a flat-floor interior that utilizes innovative materials throughout the cabin.

The EV6 offers a wide array of advanced driver assistance systems[i], a remarkable level of connectivity features, as well as Kia’s latest-generation energy-efficient heat pump, which scavenges waste heat from the car’s coolant system. The EV6 is a critical part of the Kia “Plan S” strategy to launch at least two battery-electric vehicles (BEV) per year and build a full line-up of 14 BEVs by 2027.

For more information, visit the Kia Global Media Center at www.kianewscenter.com

[i] Advanced driver assistance systems are not substitutes for safe driving and may not detect all objects around the vehicle. Always drive safely and use caution.

SOURCE Kia Corporation

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.