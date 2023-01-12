CT Event Asia to host The ASEAN Finance Innovation Summit

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, Jan. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — This year, CT Asia is proud to bring you the ASEAN Finance Innovation Summit, an exclusive and innovative platform, seeking to improve the finance functions with the latest technologies. Scheduled to be held on the 8th and 9th February 2023 at the Royale Chulan Hotel Kuala Lumpur, this forum brings together Financial transformation and Innovation Leaders to deep dive into the topics of financial transformation, innovation, emerging technologies, techniques, tools and skills that will take the finance function to the next futuristic level.

Organized under the theme “Cutting Edge Strategic and technology practices for financial transformation”, this forum aims to transforming the finance function to accelerate the digital transformation by identifying areas of process and technology innovation; Leveraging fact based and advanced data analytics tools and insights in order to build a data driven organization, Taking deep dive into the future of finance and the best tools and technologies that will help in the future to increase the productivity and agility of the organization; overcoming core finance transformation challenges, new perspectives on how finance executives can succeed in leveraging digital innovation to transform the mission & purposed of the finance function; managing operational and technology risk in digitally enabled organizations – deep link analysis on connected data to combat advanced fraud; visualizing future finance function, talent and skills required to build resilient finance function; reviewing areas of synergy for business continuity, backup and disaster recovery, and organizational growth while mitigating risk; and further explore case studies and insightful topics to aid in defining the right set of protocols and the future road map for the organizations.

The ASEAN Finance innovation Summit is anticipating 700 participants comprised of finance experts, transformation and innovations leaders, government bodies, researchers, auditors, data analytic professionals, finance practitioners and consultants, to explore finance transformation and innovation strategies. See our speakers

