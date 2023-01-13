New Partner Joins Heidrick & Struggles in Shanghai

HONG KONG, Jan. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Heidrick & Struggles (Nasdaq: HSII), a premier provider of global leadership advisory and on-demand talent solutions, added one partner to its Executive Search business in Asia Pacific during December 2022.

Vaché Petrossian joined Heidrick & Struggles as a partner in the Shanghai office. With 17 years of experience in healthcare and life sciences in both Greater China and the Broader Asia Pacific, Vaché brings deep market knowledge and expertise to clients to build leadership teams well-equipped to reach long-term business objectives. Previously, he was with another global search firm.

“As the corporate and economic landscape evolves, particularly in Asia Pacific, organizations seek agile and high-performing leadership solutions to achieve their strategic business objectives,” said Stephen McAlinden, Regional Leader, Asia Pacific and the Middle East. “Vaché offers a wealth of experience that will assist our clients in building strong, innovative leadership teams.”

Heidrick & Struggles (Nasdaq: HSII) is a premier provider of global leadership advisory and on-demand talent solutions, serving the senior-level talent and consulting needs of the world’s top organizations. In our role as trusted leadership advisors, we partner with our clients to develop future-ready leaders and organizations, bringing together our services and offerings in executive search, diversity and inclusion, leadership assessment and development, organization and team acceleration, culture shaping and on-demand, independent talent solutions. Heidrick & Struggles pioneered the profession of executive search more than 65 years ago. Today, the firm provides integrated talent and human capital solutions to help our clients change the world, one leadership team at a time.® www.heidrick.com

