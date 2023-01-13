AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
  • new product

With the Successful Launch of the Fourth Generation Engine, “Technology Chery” Shines Again in Australia

PRNewswire January 14, 2023

CANBERRA, Australia, Jan. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Recently, G4G15, the first model of Chery’s fourth generation engine, was successfully rolled off the production line, and the modified engine will be installed on the new mass production model in 2023.

With the adoption of advanced technologies such as Miller cycle engine, double port fuel injection, stratified cooling of both cylinder block and head, dual thermostat, and exhaust gas recirculation, the G4G15 engine can achieve weight optimization of 30%, fuel consumption reduction of more than 12%, and low-speed torque increase of more than 10%.

In fact, Chery took the engine as its main business first at the beginning of its establishment in 1997. In light of this, Chery has always stayed committed to arduous technological exploration and independent development in the following decades. Whether the ACTECO engine rolled off in 2005 or the third generation of ACTECO 1.6TGDI engine won the title of “China Best Ten Engine” in 2019, Chery has proved that it is not only the first automobile brand with independent intellectual property rights in China, but also boasts the world-class R&D technology of engine.

By force of its powerful technology, Chery’s engines have been exported to the United States (John Deere etc.), Turkey, Germany and Japan (Kawasaki etc.) and other countries and regions. Arguably, thanks to Chery’s focus on engine research and development, its products have been sold well in more than 80 countries and regions around the world, with a cumulative sales volume of more than 11,200,000 units, which can be deemed as a brilliant achievement.

Given that Australia possesses a mature automobile market and has more respect for new technologies, it becomes a place where world-renowned automobile brands compete to enter. Absolutely, this is also a strategic market as well as the RHD market that Chery attaches particular importance to. Therefore, with the launch of the fourth generation engine, Chery intends to introduce products with new power into Australia in time, so that local users can experience the core charm of technology Chery at the first time.

 

SOURCE Chery

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.