ESAOTE S.p.A. gets on board with “The Ocean Race: Genova, the Grand Finale”.

PRNewswire January 16, 2023

GENOA, Italy, Jan. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Esaote, a leading company in the biomedical sector – in ultrasound, dedicated magnetic resonance imaging and Information Technology for healthcare is Supporter of “The Ocean Race: Genova, the Grand Finale”. As such, it will be taking part in the Round the World sailing race and will be protagonist in the arrival stage, June 24th and July 2nd, 2023. 

The Austrian Ocean Racing Team Genova

In 2023 The Ocean Race, the most extraordinary ocean regatta, turns 50 and for the first time in history, it will arrive in Italyin Genoa – after about 32,000 miles and six stages.

“It’s natural for Esaote to identify ourselves with the values that have led Genoa to commit to featuring in this incredible regatta. It has been going round the world for 50 years, combining the worlds of sport, sustainability and technological excellence,” noted Franco Fontana, CEO of Esaote. “These values form part of our actions at Esaote, an international company based in Genova and an ambassador of Made in Italy. We are committed to applying our technology to sports medicine and always pay attention to sustainability, having paved the way for diagnostics with a high degree of reliability while using versatile, accessible and more sustainable machines and tools. With these messages, we’re proud to get on board of “The Ocean Race: Genova, the Grand Finale” and be part of its journey round the world.”

Genoa the Grand Finale will welcome the Ocean Race’s boats with a great event: from June 24th to  July  2nd the Ocean Live Park  in the Waterfront of Genoa will attract sportspeople, sailors and sea lovers from all over Italy. Genoa will also be hosting the official presentation of the principles of the Ocean Rights, which will then be delivered to the UN General Assembly.

Furthermore Genoa, already present with its Pavilion in Alicante-Spain, will be promoting the finest of the local region and of the “Made in Italyin the Ocean Live Parks in CapeTownSouth Africa (7-26/02), Itajaí-Brazil (1-23/04), NewportUSA (10-21/05), AarhusDenmark (30-05/08-06), The HagueNetherlands (11-15/06).

Esaote

The Esaote Group is a leader in the biomedical equipment sector, especially ultrasound, MRI, and medical diagnosis software. It currently has approximately 1,180 employees. With facilities in Genoa and Florence, and production and research units in Italy and the Netherlands, the company has offices in over 100 countries across the world. www.esaote.com

The Ocean Race Logo

 

SOURCE Esaote S.p.A.

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

