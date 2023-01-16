AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
Hyundai Motor Group Promotes Busan, South Korea’s Bid to Host World Expo 2030 at World Economic Forum

PRNewswire January 16, 2023
  • The Group is operating 45 eco-friendly World Expo 2030 logo-wrapped vehicles in Davos, Switzerland as delegate transportation
  • The electrified fleet includes Hyundai Santa Fe PHEV as well as Genesis GV60, Electrified GV70 and Electrified G80 and is supported by Hyundai IONIQ 5’s V2L feature
  • The Group also is displaying the Genesis X concept at the Davos venue hosting ‘Korea Night’

SEOUL, South Korea and DAVOS, Switzerland, Jan. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Hyundai Motor Group (the Group) is promoting the South Korean city of Busan’s bid to host World EXPO 2030 at the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, Switzerland, an event that engages the world’s top political, business and cultural leaders.

During the forum held from Jan. 16 to 20, the Group is operating a fleet of 58 vehicles wrapped with Busan’s World Expo 2030 logo to promote the city to the forum-attending world political and business leaders, Swiss citizens and other visitors.

In line with Busan’s World Expo vision for a sustainable future (‘Transforming Our World, Navigating Towards a Better Future’), the fleet includes 45 eco-friendly models, including 18 Genesis Electrified G80, eight GV60, four Electrified GV70 and 15 Hyundai Santa Fe plug-in hybrid vehicles. In addition, dedicated electric vehicle (EV) charging stations are set up near event venues along with IONIQ 5 units to provide emergency charging using the model’s Vehicle to Load (V2L) feature.

Not only will the fleet being used as official transportation for the forum’s Korean delegates, but the wrapped vehicles will also function as moving billboards to promote Busan as the host city for the World Expo 2030.

To support the fleet, the Group arranged safety measures in case of any sudden changes in winter weather or other emergencies. The fleet is being equipped with AWD and winter tires and a dedicated technical team is on site to ensure safety.

The Group is also displaying the Genesis X concept car in a transparent container at the entrance of the event hall that is hosting ‘Korea Night’ during the WEF. The EV-based concept car presents Genesis’ new perspective on sustainable luxury car design.

Prior to WEF, the Group also promoted Busan’s bid at the Bureau International des Expositions (BIE) General Assembly in Paris in June and November last year, with fleet vehicles wrapped with the Busan World Expo logo.

SOURCE Hyundai Motor Group

