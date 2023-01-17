AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
Relativity Welcomes Adam Weiss as Chief Administrative Officer and Chief Legal Officer

PRNewswire January 18, 2023

Veteran SaaS and legal executive to advance operations at the company

CHICAGO, Jan. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Relativity, a global legal technology company, today announced the appointment of Adam Weiss as Chief Administrative Officer and Chief Legal Officer. Weiss will apply his deep expertise to support and accelerate Relativity’s ongoing momentum as a market leader in e-discovery. Weiss has two decades of experience in the legal and technology industries, most recently serving as Chief Administrative Officer and General Counsel of Cornerstone OnDemand, a pioneer and global leader in talent experience software-as-a-service (SaaS).

Relativity

“Adam has an exceptional track record and natural aptitude for driving business-critical operational improvements, spearheading strategic initiatives and connecting with customers to understand and deliver on their unique needs,” said Phil Saunders, CEO of Relativity. “I’ve had the pleasure of partnering with Adam to successfully grow and scale Cornerstone as a publicly traded company, and I feel incredibly lucky and grateful to have the opportunity to collaborate with him again here at Relativity.”

During Weiss’ 16-year tenure with Cornerstone, he supported annual revenue growth from $7 million to nearly $900 million and played an integral role in guiding the company through major milestones, including global expansion, an initial public offering, multiple acquisitions, a founder-CEO transition, a $5.2 billion take-private transaction and the creation of the Cornerstone OnDemand Foundation. In addition to overseeing legal and data privacy functions, Weiss’ responsibilities at Cornerstone included managing human resources, internal communications, IT and business systems with a focus on organizational effectiveness, employee experience and operational efficiency. 

“Relativity is already well established in a challenging, dynamic space, and I’m confident that the company is poised to achieve tremendous growth as we look ahead,” said Weiss. “I’m passionate about helping companies scale, and I look forward to leveraging both my extensive SaaS experience and my professional training as a lawyer to support Relativity in optimizing its potential.”

In his role, Weiss will be charged with assessing and advancing operational and organizational effectiveness across the company. He will oversee Relativity’s Legal, IT and Poland-based Operations departments. Weiss will also focus on fostering connections and collaborating with Relativity customers, partners, and stakeholders, drawing upon his own background as a legal executive. 

Prior to joining Cornerstone, Weiss practiced law at what is now Lurie, Zepeda, Schmalz, Hogan & Martin. Weiss holds a Juris Doctor from UCLA School of Law and a Bachelor of Arts in economics and political science from Stanford University. He has served on the boards of several nonprofit and community organizations, including Shalom Institute, the Santa Monica Chamber of Commerce, IKAR and American Jewish Committee.

About Relativity

Relativity makes software to help users organize data, discover the truth and act on it. Its SaaS product, RelativityOne, manages large volumes of data and quickly identifies key issues during litigation and internal investigations. Relativity has more than 300,000 users in approximately 40 countries serving thousands of organizations globally primarily in legal, financial services and government sectors, including the U.S. Department of Justice and 198 of the Am Law 200. Please contact Relativity at [email protected] or visit www.relativity.com for more information.

CONTACT: [email protected]

 

SOURCE Relativity

