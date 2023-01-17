AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE

OpenLight Appoints Dr. Adam Carter as Chief Executive Officer

PRNewswire January 18, 2023

Industry Veteran to Lead Company’s Growth with Integrated Laser Open-Foundry Business

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Jan. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — OpenLight, the world’s first open silicon photonics technology with integrated lasers, today announced the appointment of Dr. Adam Carter as its Chief Executive Officer. Dr. Carter has over 25 years of experience in the semiconductor industry, including a variety of roles in Sales, Marketing and General Management in Networking, Optical Communication Systems, Optical Components and Modules markets.

Dr. Adam Carter - OpenLight CEO

“OpenLight is exactly the compelling opportunity I was looking for,” said Adam Carter. “I believe the company has a unique and innovative business model and a world class engineering team that will enable our customers with access to our intellectual property, design services and photonic integrated components to accelerate the use of PICs in a wide variety of markets and applications. I look forward to guiding the team through future growth as we scale our open-foundry business.”

Previously, Dr. Carter served as Chief Commercial Officer at Foxconn Interconnect and Oclaro. At Oclaro, he served as a member of the senior executive team from July 2014 to December 2018, when it was acquired by Lumentum Holdings for $1.85B. Prior to that, he served as the Senior Director and General Manager of the Transceiver Module Group at Cisco from February 2007 to July 2014, where he was instrumental in the acquisition of Lightwire, a Silicon Photonics start-up, and released the first internally-designed CPAK 100G transceiver family utilizing a Silicon Photonics Optical engine. 

“Since our launch last year, our proven ability to integrate lasers, amplifiers as well as passive components on a single chip has already provided our customers with scalable, high-performance, cost-effective solutions while driving operational efficiency,” said Dr. Thomas Mader, Chief Operating Officer at OpenLight. “As we begin a new year, we are delighted to have Dr. Carter join the company and lead our efforts in driving this new era of open silicon photonics with integrated lasers and our company growth.”

Dr. Carter holds a B.Sc. (Honors) in Applied Physics from Portsmouth University and received a PhD from the University of Wales, Cardiff, for his research on Reactive Ion Etching of III-V semiconductor materials.

OpenLight is currently engaged with many leading-edge customers to design and deliver new levels of performance and scalability across applications, including but not limited to datacom, automotive, AI, ML, high performance computing (HPC), and sensing applications.

To learn more information, contact OpenLight at www.openlightphotonics.com.

About OpenLight

OpenLight has decades of experience in photonics design. Our executive and engineering teams are delivering the world’s first open silicon photonics platform with integrated lasers to improve the performance, power efficiency, and reliability of designs for telecom, datacom, LiDAR, healthcare, HPC, AI, and optical computing applications. With over 200 patents, OpenLight is bringing optical solutions to places it has never been before and enabling technologies and innovation that weren’t previously possible. The company is headquartered in Santa Barbara, CA, with offices in Silicon Valley.

OpenLight, a newly launched company, today introduced the world’s first open silicon photonics platform with integrated lasers.

 

SOURCE OpenLight

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.