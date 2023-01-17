AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE

Introhive Announces Appointment of Lee Blakemore as Chief Executive Officer

PRNewswire January 18, 2023

FREDERICTON, NB, Jan. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Introhive, the world’s leading Customer Intelligence Platform, announced today that Lee Blakemore has been appointed as Chief Executive Officer. Blakemore brings over 30 years of software and sales experience to lead Introhive through its next phase of growth, with a focus on customer growth and product research and development.

Lee Blakemore, new CEO of Introhive

Lee has a proven track record of success and deep expertise in scaling software businesses to a global audience. Throughout his career, he has led go-to-market, operations, customer support, and international operations at leading global enterprise software companies. He is a seasoned technology leader who leads business transformations to drive growth.

Blakemore most recently served as President of K-12 Community Engagement at Anthology, where he successfully ran the Blackboard K-12 business leading to the sale of the business to Finalsite, where Blakemore assisted in the successful integration and unification of the company. Before Anthology, Lee held several senior executive roles at Blackboard, including President, Global Markets & Chief Client Officer. Before joining Blackboard in 2015, Lee was SVP of Global Sales & Marketing at Velocity Technology Solutions and held senior roles at IBM, Corio (acquired by IBM), and Scala Business Solutions (acquired by Epicor).

“I am thrilled to join Introhive and lead our talented team. I look forward to unlocking the company’s full potential as we leverage our proprietary customer intelligence platform to help businesses realize the full value of their CRM investment and deepen customer relationships,” said Blakemore. “Introhive is trusted by hundreds of the world’s leading professional services enterprises to improve top-line revenue, reduce operational costs, and improve workforce efficiency. We have an exciting opportunity to continue to grow as we enter the vast number of markets that remain underserved and unaware of the power of Introhive.”

In 2021, Introhive secured $100M in its Series C funding round led by PSG, a leading growth equity firm, to further invest in developing Customer Intelligence solutions for the world’s leading enterprises. 

About Introhive

Introhive is an award-winning software company that helps sales-focused B2B enterprises become more customer intelligent. Introhive’s customer intelligence platform captures and delivers trustworthy customer data automatically in CRM to surface relationship insights and actionable intelligence to revenue teams where and when they need it, in order to find, win, and grow customer accounts. Introhive has offices in the US, Canada, UK, and India, supporting hundreds of thousands of users in over 90 countries around the world. Learn more at www.introhive.com

 

SOURCE Introhive

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.