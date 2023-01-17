Dreame Announces a $10 Million Creator Fund in 2023

SINGAPORE, Jan. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Charlotte, a web novel writer, having three books and a wide readership of over 50,000, plans to write two new books in 2023. Dreame, the global online literature platform that published her books, has announced a new creator fund plan with $10 million in 2023, giving her more confidence to be a professional writer.

“Dreame Creator Fund has updated holistically and will provide more varied and advanced benefits for Dreame writers who are hard-working and well-liked by fans. Writers who keep writing and progressing will get more bonuses and other incentives through the new writer benefits”, says Samuel, Dreame’s editor-in-chief.

Since launched in 2019, Dreame Creator Fund has distributed more than $30 million in writers’ benefits and supported tens of thousands of people like Charlotte to chase their writing dreams. In the past four years, many entrants have progressed to be successful writers and got a new life with Dreame, with their books distributed to over ten million worldwide readers.

Meanwhile, the writers’ needs for career development also have been emerging during the prolonged web novel boom, which calls for the resource distribution mechanism to be reconsidered. The new writer benefit balances efficiency and and performance better, aiming to meet the rising demands of readers and writers.

Wonderful reading experience and the two-way feedback between readers & writers are both Dreame’s and most writers’ genuine concerns. The more interest from the readers, the higher the writer’s rewards.

Take Charlotte as an example. Her writer advancement grade is Gold based on her books’ previous performance; thus, she will get a bonus equal to 12.5% of royalty payments. If she keeps writing to gain more views and income, her level will advance in step, and the bonus ratio will increase correspondingly up to 37.5%. Besides, she will get the Long-form Bonus when the word count of her book meets the requirement and other bonuses if her book gets in the ranking lists.

“We believe this update will resonate with writers with ambition and the ability to progress and continuously provide high-quality stories to readers. And they will get more resources and income boosting as well. Dreame will invest more resources to build a healthy and positive cycling reading & writing ecosystem.” Samuel remarks.

*The writer’s name that appears in the article is a pseudonym

