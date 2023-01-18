AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
Solar Orchestra: An EXIM Thailand’s Climate Finance For Sustainable Export Awarded at the International Innovation Awards 2022

PRNewswire January 18, 2023

SINGAPORE, Jan. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Enterprise Asia is pleased to honor 39 remarkable innovations at the 6th International Innovation Awards (IIA) 2022 in Bangkok, Thailand. As one of the pillars of the Innovation Revolution movement spearheaded by Enterprise Asia since 2017, the awards aim to create an innovation ecosystem for enterprises which is held annually to recognize outstanding innovations across the globe.

The awards drew an exceptional mix of submissions from various industries across 19 countries. 39 innovations were selected and crowned winners from over 200 applications through undergoing a rigorous evaluation process by a jury of prominent judges across three categories: Product, Service & Solution, and Organization & Culture.

Solar Orchestra: An EXIM Thailand’s Climate Finance For Sustainable Export was announced as a winning innovation under the Service & Solution category at the prestigious International Innovation Award 2022.

As the Thailand Development Bank, the Export-Import Bank of Thailand (EXIM Thailand) supports trade and investment for sustainable growth by promoting investment in renewable energy domestically and overseas over two decades.

Supporting Thai entrepreneurs in reducing greenhouse gas emissions is a challenging mission for EXIM Thailand and its public and private sectors to combat climate change issues and promote the sustainable export of Thailand.

Therefore, EXIM Thailand developed Solar Orchestra, Thailand’s first climate finance that integrates green loans with a carbon credit creation program for small-scale solar power projects, to overcome those problems. Through the Solar Orchestra, EXIM Thailand offers Solar Rooftop Financing with carbon credit registration.

About Enterprise Asia

Enterprise Asia is a non-governmental organization in the pursuit of creating an Asia that is rich in entrepreneurship as an engine towards sustainable and progressive economic and social development. Please visit www.enterpriseasia.org for more information.

About International Innovation Awards

The International Innovation Awards is an annual recognition program that recognizes outstanding innovations, and in the process, encourages organizations to continue investing in innovations. For more information, visit www.innovationaward.org.

