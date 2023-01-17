AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
Marvel Studios’ ANT-MAN AND THE WASP: QUANTUMANIA Brings To Life The Quantum Realm With Visually Immersive ScreenX and Multi-Sensory 4DX Theaters

PRNewswire January 18, 2023

Tickets On Sale Now

HOLLYWOOD, Calif., Jan. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — CJ 4DPLEX, the world’s leading producer of premium film formats and cinema technologies, announced today that Marvel Studios’ “Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania” will debut in both the visually immersive, 270-degree panoramic ScreenX theaters and the multi-sensory 4DX theaters on February 17, 2023. The film is the official kick off for phase five of the Marvel Cinematic Universe and tickets for the anticipated adventure are on sale now.

CJ 4DPLEX

With ScreenX’s visually immersive, 270-degree panoramic viewing experiences, moviegoers will feel like they’re exploring the Quantum Realm alongside our heroes Scott Lang (Paul Rudd), Hope Van Dyne (Evangeline Lilly) and Cassie Lang (Kathryn Newton). CJ 4DPLEX worked closely with Marvel Studios and director Peyton Reed to ensure the highest quality presentation of the exhilarating journey. “Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania” will be available on over 353 ScreenX screens worldwide.

4DX transcends the traditional movie-going experience by utilizing over 21 unique motion and environmental effects. Just like Ant-Man and the Wasp, audiences are absorbed into the action adventure with special effects like vibration, water, wind, snow, lightning, and scents, among others. “Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania” will be on over 785 4DX screens worldwide.

“We are honored to release Marvel Studios’ ‘Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania’ in our immersive, premium formats ScreenX and 4DX,” said Don Savant, CEO & President, CJ 4DPLEX America. “Thank you Marvel Studios and Peyton Reed for your close collaboration and input in order to create an out of this world experience for ScreenX and 4DX audiences.”

Jongryul Kim, CEO, CJ 4DPLEX added, “We can’t wait for fans to experience Marvel Studios and Peyton Reed’s dynamic visual effects in our premium formats. ScreenX and 4DX elevate the movie theater-going experience and simply cannot be replicated at home.”

“Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania” tickets are on sale now and can be purchased at your local ScreenX and 4DX theaters.

About Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania
In the film, which officially kicks off phase 5 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Super Heroes and partners Scott Lang (Paul Rudd) and Hope Van Dyne (Evangeline Lilly) return to continue their adventures as Ant-Man and the Wasp. Together, with Hope’s parents Hank Pym (Michael Douglas) and Janet Van Dyne (Michelle Pfeiffer), and Scott’s daughter Cassie Lang (Kathryn Newton), the family finds themselves exploring the Quantum Realm, interacting with strange new creatures and embarking on an adventure that will push them beyond the limits of what they thought was possible. Jonathan Majors joins the adventure as Kang.

About CJ 4DPLEX
CJ 4DPLEX is a leading, next-generation cinema technology company, headquartered in Seoul with international offices in Los Angeles and Beijing. The company has created innovative film technologies for theaters worldwide that include ‘ScreenX’, ‘4DX’, and ‘4DX Screen’ for consumers to experience films in ways that were never before possible.

CJ 4DPLEX is a part of the CJ Group conglomerate that also includes entertainment powerhouses CJ CGV, the fifth largest theater chain in the world, and CJ ENM (CJ Entertainment & Media), who produced the Academy Award®, Golden Globe® and SAG Awards winning film, “Parasite”. CJ 4DPLEX was named Most Innovative Company of 2017 and 2019 in Live Events by Fast Company, and the technology has been recognized with Silver at the Edison Awards in the Media and Visual Communications-Entertainment category in 2015 and 2018.

ScreenX is the world’s first multi-projection cinema with an immersive 270 degree field of view. By expanding the image beyond the frame and onto the walls of the theatre, ScreenX places the audience directly at the center of the story, creating a visually immersive viewing experience unlike any other. To date, there are over 353 ScreenX auditoriums around the world in 38 countries.

4DX provides moviegoers with a multi-sensory cinema-going experience, allowing audiences to connect with movies through motion, vibration, water, wind, snow, lightning, scents, and other special effects that enhance the visuals on-screen. Each 4DX auditorium incorporates motion-based seating synchronized with more than 21 different effects and optimized by a team of skilled editors. To date, there are over 785 4DX auditoriums around the world, spanning over 69 countries.

4DXScreen is a powerful combination of our super premium immersive theatre technologies of ScreenX and 4DX in one auditorium, creating a never-before-seen experience for cinemagoers. To date, there are 42 4DXScreens installed around the globe.

 

SOURCE CJ 4DPLEX

