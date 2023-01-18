EMILY RATAJKOWSKI ANNOUNCED AS THE NEW FACE OF VIKTOR&ROLF’S FLOWERBOMB

PARIS, Jan. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Viktor&Rolf announces today that American New York Times best-selling author, actress, model, activist and entrepreneur Emily Ratajkowski will be the face of the new FLOWERBOMB campaign worldwide from January 20, 2023.

Ratajkowski is a multi-faceted, modern day feminist icon, challenging current biases to construct a space of true empowerment, redefining what it means to be wholly and wonderfully female. Her debut essay collection “My Body” was released by Metropolitan Books, solidified by her New York Magazine essay – the magazine’s most read story of 2020 – entitled “Buying Myself Back,” which led to widespread discourse around copyright and image ownership.

Intimately connected with an engaged generation of women and female-identifying audiences, Ratajkowski is a woman that is both powerful and empowered, using her platform to promote a greater understanding of the changing face of femininity. Uninhibited and unapologetically authentic, Ratajkowski owns her unique femininity, sexuality and sensuality, redirecting the male gaze and reframing it for the woman who holds it.

Launched 18 years ago, FLOWERBOMB is a worldwide best seller, remaining in the Top 10 US women’s fragrances and the Top 15 UK women’s fragrances since its launch in 2005. The fragrance has single-handedly disrupted the perfume world, setting the standard for floral gourmand fragrances and signaling a new chapter of fragrance femininity.

“So much of what represents femininity is delicate. I like that FLOWERBOMB is about strength as much as it is about femininity.”

– Emily Ratajkowski, Model, Author and Activist

“We have admired Emily Ratajkowski for a long time and we’re happy to welcome her to the Viktor&Rolf family. As her work clearly testifies, Emily is a multifaceted talent. Her wide range of qualities and talents make her into the perfect embodiment of FLOWERBOMB.”

– Viktor Horsting & Rolf Snoeren, founders and artistic directors of Viktor&Rolf

“As an author, activist, actress and entrepreneur, Emily Ratajkowski broke the model mold to express every facet of her nature. She expresses a new type of femininity, one that tempers sensitivity with strength, perfectly embodying the FLOWERBOMB ethos.”

– Sandrine Groslier, Luxe Fragrance Brands President, L’Oréal

Ratajkowski, in her first collaboration with the brand, appears in the fragrance’s film short directed by filmmakers Torso Solutions, featuring imagery artistically directed and captured by photographers Inez & Vinoodh. In it, Ratajkowski explores the extraordinary power of transformation pushed to the extreme. A story of metamorphosis unfurls through a glitchy explosion of flowers and a call to ‘Unleash your fem-power’.

