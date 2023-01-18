AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • merger, acquisition and takeover

Cambrex Completes Acquisition of Snapdragon Chemistry, a Leader in Continuous Flow API Development Services

PRNewswire January 18, 2023

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J., Jan. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Cambrex, a leading global contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) providing drug substance, drug product, and analytical services across the entire drug lifecycle, today announced that it has completed its acquisition of Snapdragon Chemistry, a leading US-based provider of chemical process development services to a broad range of emerging and established biopharma customers.

Cambrex Logo

“Today, we welcome our new colleagues from Snapdragon to Cambrex,” said Tom Loewald, CEO of Cambrex. “With Snapdragon’s depth of scientific expertise in API process development, I’m certain our customers will see the benefits of this combination and be delighted to work with Snapdragon’s team.”

“I am extremely proud of what our team at Snapdragon has built over the years,” said Matt Bio, CEO of Snapdragon. “With Cambrex, we have found an ideal home for our customers and employees, and I look forward to continued success as part of Cambrex.”

Snapdragon Chemistry specializes in active pharmaceutical ingredient (API) batch and continuous flow process development, utilizing state-of-the-art automation technology and proprietary equipment to solve complex process and analytical development challenges. With R&D and manufacturing headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts, Snapdragon’s 70+ employees come with strong ties to the local scientific community, with 31 PhD scientists on staff. 

Cambrex continues to expand its portfolio of specialized solutions for pharmaceutical development and manufacturing, with Snapdragon bolstering its depth of expertise in continuous flow manufacturing and complementing recent investments in continuous flow process development capabilities at its High Point, North Carolina facility.

About Cambrex

Cambrex is a leading global contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) that provides drug substance, drug product, and analytical services across the entire drug lifecycle. With over 40 years of experience and a growing team of over 2,300 experts servicing global clients from North America and Europe, Cambrex is a trusted partner in branded and generic markets for API and finished dosage form development and manufacturing.

Cambrex offers a range of specialized drug substance technologies and capabilities, including continuous flow, controlled substances, solid-state science, material characterization, stability storage, and highly potent APIs. In addition, Cambrex can support conventional dosage forms, including oral solids, semi-solids, and liquids, and has the expertise to manufacture specialty dosage forms such as modified-release, fixed-dose combination, pediatric, bi-layer tablets, stick packs, topicals, controlled substances, sterile, and non-sterile ointments.

 

SOURCE Cambrex

