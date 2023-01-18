AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
  • new product

Black Desert SEA Welcomes Charming Twin Class Maegu Along with a Special Gift

PRNewswire January 18, 2023

SEOUL, South Korea, Jan. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Pearl Abyss announced today that the second twin class “Maegu” has finally arrived in Black Desert SEA. First released on Black Desert Mobile, she is now making a jump to unite with her younger twin sister. Adventurers can now experience both intriguing twins along with a special gift. 

Maegu, the fox-summoning Do wielder of the Jwado School, possesses a charming personality that is vastly different from her calm and elegant twin sister. Much like a fox, her swift movement allows her to dodge and avoid incoming attacks. The enemies who dare challenge her will be ensnared by her alluring combat style. 

Her main weapon, the “Foxspirit Charm,” is used to cast various spells on her enemies, spreading a dazzling display of spirit charms. Despite its fanciful appearance, it inflicts great damage upon her enemies. Also, her sub-weapon, the “Binyeo Knife,” can run through her enemies dealing additional damage. 

With her alluring fox-like combat style, she wields magic across five distinct skills: 

  • Soul Tear: In the blink of an eye, Maegu is driven forward under the guise of the revered fox spirit. After that she will return to her original form, stabbing her target with the Binyeo Knife. 
  • Soulsnare – Flow: Hanpuri: With the grace of a dancer, she throws out the Fox Charm to interrupt her opponent’s movement. Then, she approaches suddenly to lodge the Binyeo Knife firmly in her opponent’s chest. 
  • Ghost Bomb: Maegu turns her body to the side, avoiding incoming hits and throwing out a spirit charm. Then, another spirit charm appears at the location, exploding and dealing damage. 
  • Bristling Sparks: Maegu burns a charm to form a wall of spirit charms in front of her to inflict constant damage. Then, she takes her Binyeo Knife and detonates the summoned charms, causing great damage. 
  • Foxspirit: Deceiver: Channeling the power of the Fox Spirit, Maegu creates a doppelganger, confusing her enemies. She can also be cunning and switch positions instantly with her doppelganger. 

To celebrate Maegu’s arrival and the reunion of the twins, Adventurers can acquire a “J’s Hammer of Loyalty” through Black Desert SEA‘s official website which is an item that safeguards a downgrade in enhancement levels for high-level gear in case the attempt fails. 

Watch Maegu’s combat trailer here and find a coupon code here.

SOURCE Pearl Abyss

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.