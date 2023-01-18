AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
ESY SUNHOME Secures First Orders for HM6 All-in-one Home Energy Storage

PRNewswire January 18, 2023

SHENZHEN, China, Jan. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — ESY SUNHOME (“ESYSH”), a new energy storage product company, successfully held a product launch event on Jan. 14.

The most important partners of ESYSH– EAST (300376), Ganfeng Lithium (002460) and Veken Technology (600152) all attended the conference. Both the chairmen of EAST and the Veken Technology delivered important speeches, expressing their high affirmation of corporate culture and team capabilities of ESYSH.

The company’s first order for the newly launched product, came from Belgium on the launch day, with processing starting immediately. And bulk shipments to its branches in Sydney, Australia, and Munich, Germany are also already on their way.

“We believe the ESYSH can shine as photovoltaic power generation enters a golden age based on our solid technical prowess and collaboration with our partners to fuel the company’s future development,” said Mr. Lee, the CEO. “By 2050, photovoltaic power generation will account for 40% of all energy generation globally, with power generation reaching 440GW per year and the optical storage-charging system market set to reach over 250 billion dollars every year. Our company’s solutions will wholly benefit consumers globally as the average annual storage based on solar soars in markets worldwide.”

Integrated with 6 KW inverter, 5~30 kWh batteries, the ESYSH HM6 essentially serves as a new-generation home appliance capable of enhancing people’s quality of life through a clean and reliable power supply. The product aims to bring more convenience to the households, like refrigerators and washing machines.

This home power storage appliance delivers extremely simple installation for end users. They merely stack the battery modules together for immediate use without any error and saving users on labor fees for guided setups. The system connects directly to the power grid or photovoltaic panels with cellphone-based IoT features providing electricity for homes, small supermarkets, farms, and other places.

The ESYSH HM6 boasts IP 66 waterproof and dustproof features, meaning that users’ power supply will be uninterrupted by extreme weather conditions or violent storm conditions. The product can also automatically heat up and function normally in conditions under minus 20 degrees Celsius. If there is a sudden failure in the system, the HM6’s smart energy storage system automatically comes into play, ensuring a seamless power supply without interruptions.

ESYSH has also developed a handy mobile APP so that users can harness the power of IoT to conveniently monitor the product’s working status at any time of the day and from anywhere. It features three levels of early warnings in addition to an alarm, the users can feel confident about the safety of their appliance and their homes as a whole.

After-sales services and maintenance is another area in which ESYSH shines. Should anything go wrong with the product, the ESYSH team is available always to provide guidance to all customers. As part of the company’s commitment to providing the best service experience, customers can enjoy ten years of warranty coverage.

For more information, please visit: https://www.youtube.com/@esysunhome

SOURCE ESYSUNHOME

