AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE

SANY Reports Record High Overseas Sales to Cap Off Hugely Successful 2022

PRNewswire January 19, 2023

BEIJING, Jan. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — SANY Group, (“SANY”), a globally leading enterprise of the high-end equipment manufacturing industry, has announced record high overseas operating performance figures for 2022. In the first three quarters of the year, SANY Heavy Industry, a subsidiary of the group, headquartered in Changsha, Hunan, saw international sales revenue of 25.88 billion yuan, a year-on-year (YoY) growth of 43.7%. 12 overseas markets saw particularly notable growth, it capped off a hugely successful 2022 for SANY, with its other significant achievements listed below.

The cumulative export value of SANY Heavy Equipment reached 1.77 billion yuan, a YoY growth of 99%. Among them, SANY excavators’ overseas sales revenue was 12.13 billion yuan, a YoY growth of 62.8%, whose overseas market share exceeded 8%, achieving rapid growth of more than 60% in key markets such as the United States, United Kingdom, Brazil, and Canada. For concrete machinery, SANY retained the spot for the world’s number one manufacturer, while retaining dominance in other export industries such as piling machinery, large-tonnage lifting machinery, and port machinery.

Liang Wengen selected as one of Fortune China’s 50 Business Leaders

On April 8th, Fortune released China’s 50 Most Influential Business Leaders in 2022, and Liang Wengen, Chairman of SANY Group, was included on the list. Under the leadership of Liang, SANY has comprehensively promoted digitalization, electrification and globalization transformation, and had some excellent achievements: the operation performance hit a record high, which broke through a number of key technologies of intelligent manufacturing, accelerated the intelligent and unmanned development of series products, and comprehensively led the electrification transformation.

Liang Wengen (PRNewsfoto/SANY Group)

SANY Heavy Equipment joins the “10 billion club”

On November 30th, the sales of SANY Heavy Equipment Department broke through 10 billion yuan for the first time, smashing the annual target and became another department of the company to achieve 10 billion annual sales besides the pumping circuits, heavy machinery, heavy lifting and heavy energy departments. The data shows that since 2017, SANY Heavy Equipment’s annual sales have increased by about 6 times in 5 years, demonstrating spectacular growth.

SANY Plant 18 awarded Lighthouse Factory status

On October 11th, the World Economic Forum released the new list of global manufacturing lighthouse factories, and SANY Heavy Industry No. 18 Plant in Changsha industrial park was successfully selected, which is the second certified lighthouse factory in the global heavy industry after SANY Pile Machine Factory in Beijing. SANY is building 46 lighthouse factories around the world as of now, cementing the company’s status as a “Lighthouse Enterprise” and driving forward efforts to position China’s construction machinery industry as the world leader in lighthouse factories.

(PRNewsfoto/SANY Group)

SANY leads the electrification track.

In 2022, SANY won a number of “market first and technology first” honors in the electrification industry, among which, SANY electric cranes sold more than 1,000 sets, with a market share of nearly 90%, retaining the No.1 spot throughout the country for 16 consecutive months. Also, SANY electric heavy trucks achieved the highest sales in its respective category and took the lead in entering the era of electrification 2.0. In addition, SANY electric mixer were sold more than 1,300 sets this year, winning half of the market share. Lastly, SANY also launched the world’s first fully battery-powered telehandler crawler crane SCE800TB-EV, China’s first electric mixer which entered the European market, and the iONTRON408P, China’s first electric construction truck to gain access to the European market.

(PRNewsfoto/SANY Group)

 

Contact: Di Wu, [email protected]

SOURCE SANY Group

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.