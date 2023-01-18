Hong Kong Web3 Festival 2023, Hosted by Wanxiang Blockchain Labs, HashKey Group and W3ME, to Take Place on April 12-15

HONG KONG, Jan. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — The inaugural Web3 Festival, co-hosted by Wanxiang Blockchain Labs and HashKey Group and organized by W3ME, will take place on April 12-15 at 5/F, Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Center (HKCEC). This four-day event, hosted on five center stages across an area of about 9,000㎡, will see over 10,000 attendees, 300 distinguished industry speakers, about 100 Web3 projects, community partners and media partners around the world congregate to network, share, and learn through high-level content and panel discussions. Other technology-related activities organized by Hong Kong Trade and Development Council will be held at the same place during the same period.

Web3 Festival will bring together the world’s brightest minds, top Web3 projects and leading venture capitals presenting content-rich discussions and topics centered around Web3. Hong Kong regulatory representatives will also dive into and interpret the latest digital asset regulation policies. Adhering to the Web3 spirits of openness and cooperation, we will invite partners to plan and organize part of the activities together for mutual development.

Sharing and Dialogue

What is happening in the world of Web3? What does its future have in store for us? Hong Kong Web3 Festival 2023 will invite industry leaders, founders of prominent projects, investors, regulators, experts and scholars to talk about the status quo and the future of Web3.

Held across five stages, this event will offer all attendees an opportunity to learn the cutting-edge technology, inspiring opinions, trending topics and infrastructural solutions of Web3. Web3 practitioners and enthusiasts will also get the chance to converse face-to-face with key Web3 influencers through speaker AMAs (“Ask Me Anything”).

Grow Together

With the goal to build an open platform for all Web3 players around the world to share and achieve “win-win” results, Hong Kong Web3 Festival 2023 calls for all to work on the development of Web3 together. From Apr.14 to Apr.15, the hosts will invite Web3 projects to join the event as partners to present their developments. All Web3 projects will be eligible to apply for this partnership. For Web3 projects on the rise, Hong Kong Web3 Festival 2023 will definitely be a world-class stage to showcase yourselves and attract global attention.

There will also be opportunities for excellent Web3 projects from different countries and regions to introduce their ideas. This will hopefully give attendees a big picture of the most talented and promising projects in the Web3 world. In addition, all projects are welcome to join us as sponsors. During this 4-day event, you will be able to communicate with all attendees face to face, showcase your latest technical achievements and explore more business opportunities.

Hong Kong Web3 Festival 2023 will offer abundant resources and support to Web3 talents and startups, which will certainly accelerate their growth. There will also be a sub-session for scholars and talents from China mainland and Hong Kong to exchange ideas so as to inject new vitality into the development of Web3. Moreover, free tickets will be offered to college students as an effort to encourage more youngsters to join the Web3 ecosystem and build the Web3 world together.

Web3 Rising in Hong Kong

The Policy Statement on Development of Virtual Assets in Hong Kong issued by the Financial Services and the Treasury Bureau of Hong Kong on Oct.31, 2022 introduced the policies formulated by the Hong Kong government on developing the virtual asset industry and ecosystem. By keeping an open mind towards the transaction of virtual assets and the property rights of the tokenized assets as well as legalizing smart contracts, Hong Kong shows its stance and support to the future development of virtual assets.

This is one of the reasons to why Hong Kong was chosen as the city to host the inaugural Web3 Festival. The Hong Kong government has been actively working on the development of virtual assets and Web3 industry by launching NFTs, digital green bonds, e-HKD and planning to formulate more sophisticated regulatory policies.

At the “Web3 in Hong Kong” sub-session, Hong Kong Web3 Festival 2023 will invite regulatory representatives to introduce Hong Kong Government’s latest regulatory policies and way forward for the Web3 and virtual asset industry. This will hopefully help Web3 projects ponder a move to Hong Kong to have a better understanding of the opportunities, challenges, talent pool, education resources and favorable polices here.

Will Web3 blossom in Hong Kong?

We are sure you will get your answer from this event, and we are confident it will be a big “Yes”!

Hong Kong Web3 Festival 2023 will be a “Wonderland” for people from the Web3 world. Here you will find yourself interacting with the biggest names in this field and become acquainted with the latest technologies presented by the most innovative projects. Besides, there will also be other inspiring activities like NFT gallery, workshops for developers, etc. for you to catch up with the latest trends, explore business opportunities and network with like-minded individuals. Hong Kong Web3 Festival 2023 is definitely a premium Web3 event that all Web3 aficionados should not miss out!

Hong Kong Web3 Festival 2023 Contacts: Email | Twitter | Discord

For more information, please contact:

Jason Li

Marketing and Client Strategy Manager

[email protected]

About Wanxiang Blockchain Labs

Funded by China Wanxiang Holdings in Sep.2015, Wanxiang Blockchain Labs is a non-profit research institution with Vitalik Buterin, Founder of Ethereum as its Chief Scientist. Aiming to accelerate socioeconomic development with blockchain technologies, Wanxiang Blockchain Labs has been gathering global experts together to research such topics as blockchain technology R&D, commercial application, industrial strategies, etc. and providing practical instructions for startups and useful references for policy makers.

About HashKey Group

HashKey Group is an end-to-end digital asset financial services group in Asia. The Group provides a complete ecosystem across the entire digital asset landscape, ranging from venture investment, to custody, to technologies and trading. HashKey’s senior team has deep investment, governance, and technology expertise gained at tier-one banks, regulators, and fintech ventures. By bringing together the most advanced blockchain research, developers and technologies, HashKey identifies potential opportunities and delivers end-to-end solutions that operate within regulatory frameworks with the highest compliance standards. The Group has operations in Hong Kong, Singapore and Japan, and extensive partnerships with FinTech and blockchain solutions providers, academic institutions, and associations. For more information, please visit https://www.hashkey.com/.

Notes and Disclaimer

Views, information and opinions expressed in this material are those of the individuals involved and do not necessarily represent that of the HashKey Group (including any of its affiliates). While we make every effort to ensure that the information we are sharing is accurate, we welcome any comments, suggestions, or correction of errors.

This material should not be considered as an offer or solicitation to sell, buy or subscribe to any financial instruments or product, securities or any derivative instrument, or any other rights pertaining thereto. We are not acting as a financial adviser, consultant or fiduciary to you with respect to any information provided in this material. We do not express any opinion or recommendation whatsoever as to any strategies, products or any other information presented in the materials.

Any decision made by a party after accessing to this material shall be on the basis of its own research and not be influenced or based on any view expressed in this material or otherwise. This material does not address all risks. This material does not constitute investment advice or a recommendation and has been prepared without regard to individual financial circumstances, objectives or particular needs of you. You should seek their own financial, tax, legal, regulatory and other advice regarding the appropriateness or otherwise of investing in any investments and/or pursuing any investment strategies. The HashKey Group does not express any opinion as to the present or future value or price of any instruments referred to in this material.

By accessing this material, you acknowledge that the HashKey Group makes no warranty, guarantee, or representation as to the accuracy or sufficiency of the information featured in this material. The information, opinions, and recommendations presented in this material are for general information only and any reliance on the information provided in this material is done at your own risk. This material should not be considered professional advice. Moreover, the HashKey Group makes no warranty that this material, or the medium that makes it available, is free of viruses, worms, or other elements or codes that manifest contaminating or destructive properties.

By accessing this material, you acknowledge that the entire contents and design of this material, are the property of the HashKey Group, or used by the HashKey Group with permission, and are protected under applicable copyright and trademark laws. Except as otherwise provided herein, users of this material may save and use information contained in this material only for personal or other non-commercial, educational purposes. No other use, including, without limitation, reproduction, retransmission or editing, of this material may be made without the prior written permission of the HashKey Group.

Unless specifically stated otherwise, the HashKey Group does not endorse, approve, recommend, or certify any information, product, process, service, or organisation presented or mentioned in this material, and information from this material should not be referenced in any way to imply such approval or endorsement. The third party materials or content of any third party site referenced in this material do not necessarily reflect the opinions, standards or policies of the HashKey Group. The HashKey Group assumes no responsibility or liability for the accuracy or completeness of the content contained in third party materials or on third party sites referenced in this material or the compliance with applicable laws of such materials and/or links referenced herein.

The HashKey Group expressly disclaims any and all liability or responsibility for any direct, indirect, incidental, special, consequential or other damages arising out of any individual’s use of, reference to, reliance on, or inability to use, this material or the information presented in this material.

SOURCE HashKey Group