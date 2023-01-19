AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
Seragon Announces RESTORIN®, the Most Advanced Anti-Aging Nutraceutical to Date

PRNewswire January 20, 2023

IRVINE, Calif., Jan. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Seragon Biosciences, Inc. today announced the launch of RESTORIN®, an advanced nutraceutical for healthy aging. RESTORIN integrates a series of patented technologies from Harvard University, Mayo Clinic, and Scripps Research to boost cellular nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (NAD+) levels and enhance senolytic stimulation.

Seragon Biosciences is a research-based biopharmaceutical company dedicated to improving human and animal health through innovative science.

For decades, the intricate nature of aging has left scientists with many stones unturned in the field of aging intervention. The latest research has pinpointed senolytics and NAD+ as key technologies to address this challenge. RESTORIN is a controlled-release senolytic NAD+ booster. It also utilizes Seragon’s SERC™ targeted release technology that implements hydrophilic and lipophilic vehicles and a pH-responsive enteric delivery system to enhance ingredient bioavailability.

RESTORIN contains a series of proprietary forms of senolytic agents, NAD+ precursors, and sirtuin-activating compounds (STACs). Senolytics are molecules that target senescent cells – cells that promote aging and contribute to organ deterioration. NAD+ is a life-preserving coenzyme that enhances cellular energy metabolism and DNA integrity and is the fuel for sirtuins – longevity proteins vital to cellular health.

“There are many studies that point to these molecules having a positive impact on aging and aging-related health conditions, but, so far, no one has been able to combine them at an optimal ratio to achieve a synergistic effect,” said David Brown, Ph.D., a senior scientist at Seragon who helped develop RESTORIN. “We’ve been able to develop advanced forms of these molecules and a series of complex combinations to combat aging, using the best science we have. This is truly a game-changer.”

Decades of research have demonstrated that NAD+ levels significantly decline with aging, increasing our susceptibility to a myriad of age-related health conditions ranging from diabetes to neurodegeneration. Replenishing NAD+ levels is critical to thwarting aging. However, it has been challenging to effectively enhance NAD+ at the cellular level through oral delivery.

“In the field of aging, a critical issue to resolve is how to deliver NAD+ precursors in a way that best boosts cellular NAD+ to achieve healthier aging,” said Dr. Brown. “We believe that RESTORIN has achieved best-in-class performance in this regard, which is truly a breakthrough. Especially when you consider recent studies showing an increase in NAD+ can even make immunotherapies against cancer more effective, it’s very exciting to be a part of this development.”

“It’s very thrilling to see aging research advancing ways to help people age slower, better, and healthier,” he added.

RESTORIN is available to consumers exclusively through its official website, www.restorin.com. 

About Seragon Biosciences

Seragon Biosciences, Inc., headquartered in Irvine, California, is a research-based biopharmaceutical company dedicated to improving human and animal health through innovative science. Seragon Biosciences is committed to applying cutting-edge scientific and technological advancements to the fields of aging, metabolism, gene therapy, and bioinformatics. From the research end to consumer products and clinical applications, Seragon strives to bring people access to the most significant breakthroughs in medicine. For more information, please visit www.seragon.com.

RESTORIN is an advanced senolytic NAD+ booster designed to promote healthy aging.

 

SOURCE Seragon Biosciences

