GAC MOTOR Introduces EMPOW and ALL NEW GS8 to the Philippines

GUANGZHOU, China, Jan. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — On January 18, GAC MOTOR released two highly-anticipated models – the EMPOW and the ALL NEW GS8 – in the Philippines.

The launch event drew interest from top media outlets and content creators, who had the opportunity to experience the exceptional features of GAC MOTOR vehicles first-hand.

The launch of EMPOW, a sporty sedan, and ALL NEW GS8, a luxury SUV, complete an extensive list of proven performers in the country, including the GS3 subcompact crossover, the mid-size GS4, and the GN6, a 7-seater MPV.

As the first smart sedan in the GAC range to feature GPMA architecture, EMPOW is designed for young buyers, with the genes of a sports car backed by strong value for money.

Featuring a lightweight design with futuristic lines and a striking, oversized front grille, the model has a distinctly sporty appearance, which is continued on the interior with bright supercar-style leather panels. Equipped with a 1.5L engine powered by GAC MOTOR’s MegaWave technology, the EMPOW consumes just 5.7L of fuel per 100km.

The ALL NEW GS8, the car body carries a robust, bold style, capturing the model’s signature power look with “Eye of the Conqueror” LED headlamps and double chrome exhaust pipes in the rear. With up to 18 advanced-driver assistance system features and cutting-edge AR-HUD technology, ALL NEW GS8 ensures an effortless and safe driving experience.

The launch event also saw GAC MOTOR announcing plans to open a new showroom and service facilities to further expand its network across the Philippines.

GAC MOTOR was first introduced to the market in November 2018 and has since grown to become a highly regarded brand, with a reputation based on superior quality and craftsmanship, innovative safety and technology features, and exceptional services.

“At the core of our brand DNA is a strong commitment to quality”, said Jun Cajayon, the new brand head for GAC MOTOR Philippines. “The EMPOW and ALL NEW GS8 reflect the new caliber of GAC MOTOR’s global vehicles, which we are confident will attract new customers and inspire renewed confidence in the brand.”

Launching the two models in the Philippines is a key step in GAC MOTOR’s strategy to build a world-class brand with international influence. The brand will continue to roll out high-quality and innovative models that provide excellent value for money for customers in the Philippines and beyond.

SOURCE GAC MOTOR