Singapore-based Avallis Investments Selects Clearwater Analytics to Propel Business Growth

PRNewswire January 20, 2023

Avallis to Automate its Investment Accounting and Reporting Operations with Clearwater’s Award-Winning, SaaS-Based Solutions

SINGAPORE and BOISE, Idaho, Jan. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Clearwater Analytics (NYSE: CWAN), a leading provider of SaaS-based investment accounting, reporting, and analytics solutions, today announced that Singapore-based fund manager Avallis Investments has selected Clearwater Analytics to power its investment data management, portfolio analytics, and investment reporting operations in order to drive higher growth across its business. Avallis Investments is an independent asset manager based in Singapore aiming to continually grow its presence in the high-net-worth wealth management space across Asia.

Clearwater Analytics

Clearwater’s single instance, multi-tenant technology platform will provide Avallis Investments with a comprehensive view and a single source of truth for its clients’ investment portfolios. By eliminating the need to manually aggregate, reconcile, and validate data from different sources and systems, Avallis Investments will benefit from having “a single pane of glass” to holistically view their entire investment portfolio and easily respond to unique reporting challenges. As a result, Avallis users will be able to derive actionable insights to make more informed decisions that grow wealth.

“After evaluating a number of investment accounting and front-to-back-office investment operations solutions, Clearwater Analytics came out on top,” said Gary Cheo, CEO at Avallis Investments. “Clearwater’s powerful network effects—its single instance, multi-tenant architecture—delivers a clear advantage for us in terms of speed, flexibility, and operational efficiencies. It also aligns with our belief in an open, transparent service model that empowers our clients and put their interests first. In a few clicks, our clients can quickly drill into portfolio specifics and track the necessary information to make effective portfolio decisions, manage risk, and measure performance.”

“We’re excited to work with Avallis Investments in supporting their relationship managers with Clearwater’s innovative, on-demand technology platform that boosts operational efficiencies and profitability,” said Scott Erickson, President, Americas and Asia, Clearwater Analytics. “Avallis Investments joins our clients in Asia and around the world seeking a transformational, more competitive path forward.”

About Clearwater Analytics

Clearwater Analytics (NYSE: CWAN), a global, industry-leading SaaS solution, automates the entire investment lifecycle. With a single instance, multi-tenant architecture, Clearwater offers award-winning investment portfolio planning, performance reporting, data aggregation, reconciliation, accounting, compliance, risk, and order management. Each day, leading insurers, asset managers, corporations, and governments use Clearwater’s trusted data to drive efficient, scalable investing on more than $5.9 trillion in assets spanning traditional and alternative asset types. Additional information about Clearwater can be found at clearwateranalytics.com.

SOURCE Clearwater Analytics

Latest News

