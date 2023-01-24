AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
  • new product

Universal Digital Payments Network (UDPN) is launched to support seamless digital payments across multiple central bank digital currencies and regulated stablecoins

PRNewswire January 25, 2023

DAVOS, Switzerland, Jan. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Launched at Davos during the World Economic Forum week, the Universal Digital Payments Network (UDPN) is a DLT-underpinned messaging backbone focused on providing interoperability between the fast-growing number of different regulated stablecoins and CBDCs, and seamless connectivity between any business IT system and regulated digital currencies. At the Davos launch event, representatives from leading global financial institutions Deutsche Bank, HSBC, Standard Chartered, The Bank of East Asia, and Akbank discussed the rapidly evolving world of digital currency, the importance of interoperability, and the need for an infrastructure to support these developments.

UDPN Logo

The UDPN has the potential to drive down the cost of digital payments and accelerate adoption by banks and businesses of all sizes.

Over two years in development, the UDPN is an advanced digital currency payments project that has achieved several significant milestones to date, including the launch of a UDPN Sandbox in July last year, in which multiple banks have been actively testing stablecoin transfer and swap (FX) transactions. A number of global Tier 1 banks will participate in a series of Use Case POCs this month which will demonstrate how the UDPN will solve the current and future challenges of integrating digital currency into daily business, banking, and payment scenarios. The first two POCs will involve two global banks testing UDPN’s digital currency cross-border transfer and swap transaction capabilities, and also how the critical “Travel Rule” can be easily implemented on the UDPN between two financial institutions for anonymous stablecoin transfers.

The network was developed with contributions from global IT engineering and solutions provider GFT, decentralised cloud infrastructure company Red Date Technology, and TOKO, the digital asset creation engine delivered in collaboration with DLA Piper.

“The purpose of UDPN is to investigate a potential alternative to existing payments systems by enabling interoperability between fiat-backed tokens of stablecoins and regulated protocols,” said Marika Lulay, CEO of GFT. “The decentralised approach and geographic breadth of participating firms, combined with the advanced technological solution deployed for these trials, set this network apart.”

Parties interested in exploring the UDPN Sandbox, participating in further proof-of-concept projects using the UDPN, or potential participation in the UDPN Alliance itself are invited to visit the UDPN official website at https://www.udpn.io or contact us at [email protected].

Media contact:
[email protected]

SOURCE Universal Digital Payments Network (UDPN)

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.