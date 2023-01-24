AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
  • new product

Web3 experience like never before: Polkadot Hub is opening in Bali

PRNewswire January 25, 2023

CANGGU, Bali, Jan. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — The Polkadot Sanctuary in Bali is a brand new event space and co-working hub to increase the presence of the Polkadot ecosystem in Asia/Pacific region, with the weekly hackathons creating a dynamic NFT system to measure contribution and reward individuals. Inspired to bring attention to the ecosystem values, a group of Polkadot Ambassadors decided to make the first Polkadot Hub happen in the region. The chosen location was Bali, a popular digital nomad destination, which presented a great opportunity for Polkadot to enter the region and start building the community. To do this, they plan to organize weekly meetups, hackathons, networking events. There is a high enthusiasm among local developers to learn about Web3, but there is a lack of high quality local meetups and co-working sessions available. Therefore, the group hopes to provide an opportunity for local developers to learn how to build on Substrate and for beginners/non-developers to start their journey in the Polkadot ecosystem/Web3.

Polkadot ambassador, Six (David Pethes) wanted to create not just a co-working space, but something more exclusive.

Hubs are envisioned as a way to bring together local communities, providing education and a place for high net-worth individuals to make moves, build their reputation, and offer stability for those interested in Polkadot. Bali is a great opportunity for a high-quality event series for those who have missed events, and the hope is to catch the best people from the region and digital nomads who are travelling through.

“We plan hackathons every week. People can come to these to learn, they can also join if they have a specific project and want to show it off. We help to do the projects together, learn together, grow together. Of course we also organize meetups. On these AMA-meetings, you can ask anything about Polkadot and the Kusama metaverse. Also, together with the web3 Polkadot community we go on jungle trekking, do water sports, yoga courses, or just watch a movie, talk somewhere. It’s a system and a way of life at the same time. ” – told Six.

The funding comes from Polkadot, and angel investor Crypto CTF has also came in and provided the initial impetus. Ecosystem Partners can also join and anyone can book an appointment on the timetable.

Contact: Fruzsina Lederer
Telegram: @ledererfruzsi
+(36)309141467

Join the community here: https://t.me/PolkadotKusamaBali

SOURCE Polkadot Hub, CCTF

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.