AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
  • new product

Official Global Release of the New Mobile Puzzle Game ‘Pucca Puzzle Adventure’ on January 26

PRNewswire January 26, 2023

SEOUL, South Korea, Jan. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — On January 26, TAKEONE COMPANY (CEO: Min-Chae Jung), the developer of the mobile game ‘BTS World’, announced that ‘Pucca Puzzle Adventure’ developed and published by the company was officially released globally on Google Play and Apple App Store.

Pucca Puzzle Adventure is a game featuring adorable graphics along with the famous Korean character ‘Pucca’, and tells the story of the main character Pucca embarking on an adventure to defeat the evil boss ‘Dong King’. ‘Pucca’ is a cartoon character well known for her iconic ‘Pucca hair’ and it is a globally popular character that was ranked number 1 on the list of ‘Globally Popular Korean Characters’ for six consecutive years until 2021.

This is a puzzle RPG game with each level being cleared by a match of three puzzles and requires the players to upgrade their characters and use their skills and characteristics. The game features over 100 types of cute and unique characters each with their own dazzling unique skills, and puzzle quests that allow players to purely enjoy solving puzzles. The game also comes with a challenge mode where players can combat and defeat powerful in-game bosses to compete against each other, and other modes such as collecting, developing, and decorating their own unique villages by collecting various village items.

Pucca Puzzle Adventure will launch a limited-time login event for seven days in celebration of its global release where players are rewarded gems, character gacha draw tokens, and other in-game items. Also, the game will feature an exclusive level created from collaboration with the boy band ‘TREASURE’ formed by YG Entertainment. More information is available on the official game website.

Official Key Art of Pucca Puzzle Adventure

Pucca Puzzle Adventure Official websites and social media accounts

About TAKEONE COMPANY

In 2019, TAKEONE COMPANY produced the mobile game ‘BTS World’, which recorded 13 million downloads worldwide and the largest sales in the history of K-POP idol games. And in June 2022, TAKEONE COMPANY agreed on a partnership with the global content NFT project ‘Zombie Culture Club’ along with YG Entertainment. In 2023, TAKEONE COMPANY is planning to launch a global puzzle game featuring the Korean character ‘Pucca’ along with a game featuring famous K-POP idols.

SOURCE TAKEONE COMPANY

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.