THE ROYAL CANADIAN MINT ANNOUNCES NUMISMATIC COIN COLLECTION HONOURING THE LIFE AND REIGN OF QUEEN ELIZABETH II

PRNewswire January 27, 2023

Coins in the Queen Elizabeth II’s Reign collection feature exclusive tribute obverse

OTTAWA, ON, Jan. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — The life and legacy of Queen Elizabeth II, who served as Canada’s monarch and head of state for 70 years is being remembered on a dazzling collection of precious metal coins. Silver, gold and platinum coins revisit seven decades of history by featuring timeless emblems of the reign of the late Queen, while other precious keepsakes show a more intimate portrait of the Queen known to generations of Canadians. These numismatic treasures, featuring a special tribute obverse displaying all four effigies that have appeared on Canadian coins, will be offered to the public throughout 2023. The 2022 $5 Fine Silver Coin – A Portrait of Queen Elizabeth II, the first issue in this souvenir collection, as well as the 2022 $2 Special Wrap Roll – Honouring Queen Elizabeth II, are available as of today.

Logo Royal Canadian Mint

“The passing of Queen Elizabeth II is a pivotal event that the Mint is acknowledging with dignity and respect,” said Marie Lemay, President and CEO of the Royal Canadian Mint. “Our numismatic collection honouring her historic reign is both our thank you and farewell to the late Queen for her unwavering years of service.”

While the 2022 $5 Fine Silver Coin – A Portrait of Queen Elizabeth II and the 2022 $2 Special Wrap Roll – Honouring Queen Elizabeth II can be purchased now, products marked with an asterisk (*) in the following list of the other coins in the Queen Elizabeth II’s Reign collection can be pre-ordered as of today:

  • The 2022 $20 Fine Silver Coin – A Sense of Duty, A Life of Service*
  • The 2022 $300 Pure Platinum Coin – Queen Elizabeth II’s Royal Cypher*
  • The 2022 $200 Pure Gold Coin – Queen Elizabeth II’s Royal Cypher*
  • The 2022 $20 Fine Silver Coin – Queen Elizabeth II’s Royal Cypher
  • The 2022 Fine Silver 3-Coin Set – A Tribute to an Extraordinary Life*
  • The 2022 Special Edition Proof Silver Dollar – The Imperial State Crown*
  • The 2022 $50 Fine Silver Coin – Queen Elizabeth II’s Coronation
  • The 2022 $50 Fine Silver Coin – Queen Elizabeth II’s Reign
  • The 2022 $250 Pure Gold Coin – The Imperial State Crown*
  • The 2022 $20 Fine Silver Coin – The Imperial State Crown*
  • The 2023 Collector’s Edition Non-circulation Coin Set
  • The 2023 Collector’s Edition Non-circulation Special Wrap Roll Set, and
  • The 2023 Collector’s Edition Non-circulation 50-cent Special Wrap Roll

The obverse of each numismatic coin is double-dated 1952-2022, with those dates separated by a Tudor rose. This inscription accompanies an overlay of the four effigies of Queen Elizabeth II that have appeared on Canadian coins since 1953. Except for the Special Wrap Roll circulation coins, the obverse design is exclusive to the Queen Elizabeth II’s Reign collection. Full details of the collection are available here.

The 2022 $5 Fine Silver Coin – A Portrait of Queen Elizabeth II and the 2022 $2 Special Wrap Roll – Honouring Queen Elizabeth II can be ordered directly from the Mint at 1-800-267-1871 in Canada, 1-800-268-6468 in the US, or at www.mint.ca. It is also be available at the Royal Canadian Mint’s boutiques in Ottawa and Winnipeg, at participating Canada Post outlets, and through the Mint’s global network of dealers and distributors.

Additional details of the collection, including all release dates and images are available here.

About the Royal Canadian Mint

The Royal Canadian Mint is the Crown corporation responsible for the minting and distribution of Canada’s circulation coins. The Mint is one of the largest and most versatile mints in the world, offering a wide range of specialized, high quality coinage products and related services on an international scale. For more information on the Mint, its products and services, visit www.mint.ca. Follow the Mint on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

media are asked to contact: Alex Reeves, Senior Manager, Public Affairs, Telephone: 613-884-6370, [email protected]

 

SOURCE Royal Canadian Mint (RCM)

