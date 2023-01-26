Infoblox’s BloxOne Threat Defense Federal Cloud Clears FedRAMP Authorization for Data Security

Cloud-first network and security leader secures FedRAMP compliance, enabling a more secure digital transformation for federal agencies to better protect against cybersecurity threats

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Jan. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Infoblox Inc. , the leader in cloud-first DNS management and security, today announced that BloxOne® Threat Defense Federal Cloud has achieved the U.S. Government’s FedRAMP Moderate Authorization, ensuring organizations are operating a SaaS platform with greater assurances for operational security, confidentiality, integrity and availability. The Infoblox BloxOne Threat Defense Federal Cloud is a subset of BloxOne Threat Defense, which combines Infoblox’s Cloud Services Portal (CSP), Threat Intel Data Exchange (TIDE), and Dossier threat investigation platform to help public sector agencies simplify and scale security from the network core to the edge. Infoblox’s solution enables security analysts the ability to investigate and contextually prioritize threat events 3X faster. It also provides them the ability to hunt for new threats via curated and comprehensive threat intelligence, which can be integrated into existing security tools for consistent protection throughout the network.

Sponsored by the U.S. Census Bureau, Infoblox worked with the FedRAMP Program Management Office — to meet FedRAMP’s rigorous requirements for data security. BloxOne Threat Defense Federal Cloud complies with FedRAMP’s security standards above the NIST SP 800-53 requirements to secure federal agencies’ digital transformation projects.

“Achieving FedRAMP authorization shows Infoblox’s commitment to helping federal agencies digitally transform and secure cloud-first environments,” said Ralph Havens, President of Infoblox Federal. “In reaching this significant milestone, we are delighted to now offer our federal customers a robust network security platform to augment our nation’s cyber defenses against unrelenting security attacks from adversaries who wish to do us harm.”

FedRAMP authorization marks Infoblox’s latest compliance with stringent government standards — including FIPS 140-2, NIST Cryptographic Algorithm Validation Program, DADMS# 108568, IOL USGv6, and NIAP Common Criteria EAL 2 — all of which enable federal agencies to deploy robust networking and security technologies that transform the enterprise. These government standards are the bedrock for establishing and operating business critical networks to further enhance cyber resilience, survivability, and information/operational security.

Infoblox’s FedRAMP accreditation also provides enhanced assurances to USG organizations, including constituents served by CISA (Cybersecurity & Infrastructure Security Agency). Infoblox has provided actionable threat intelligence and related services to the Federal civilian government, state fusion centers, and select ISACs for the past 11 years. Eligible organizations can take advantage of this sponsored activity by reaching out here.

Learn more about Infoblox’s networking and security solutions for the public sector here .

