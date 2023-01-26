AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
JobzMall Unveils the World’s Largest Video Talent Marketplace

PRNewswire January 27, 2023

ORANGE COUNTY, Calif., Jan. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — JobzMall, the world’s largest video talent marketplace, announced today the global launch of its platform. The company, which has been operating in the United States, is now available to job seekers and employers worldwide.

JobzMall #1 Video Talent Marketplace

JobzMall’s platform allows job seekers to showcase their skills and experiences through video, enabling employers to get a true sense of who they are and what they can bring to the table. For employers, JobzMall gives access to a global talent pool – from entry-level positions to executive roles – all in one place. In addition, JobzMall offers access to career coaches and resources to help them improve their skills, enhance their resumes and prepare for interviews.

“We believe that when talent and opportunity meet, anything is possible,” said Nathan Candaner, CEO of JobzMall. “With the global launch of JobzMall, we’re making that possibility a reality for job seekers and employers all over the world.”

The company’s mission is to empower job seekers and connect them with the best opportunities and employers. JobzMall’s human-centered approach to hiring connects employers with the right candidates, leading to a better match and a more successful outcome. Powered with advanced artificial intelligence, the platform connects the best suitable job seekers for each job opening, saving time and resources on the hiring process.

“We are excited to bring our platform to job seekers and employers worldwide,” said Candaner. “Join us at JobzMall and let’s change the way the world hires.”

The video talent marketplace is now available on the JobzMall website (www.jobzmall.com) and app, and is accessible to job seekers and employers globally.

About JobzMall

JobzMall is the world’s largest video talent marketplace connecting job seekers and employers. We are rebuilding the way talent meets work, making it easier, faster, and more human. Our mission is to empower every individual and organization to pursue their potential, by providing access to the tools and resources needed for success.

