AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
  • new product

KT&G unveils roadmap to become a ‘global top-tier’ company at KT&G Group Future Vision Declaration Ceremony

PRNewswire January 27, 2023

– “2027 KT&G Vision” unveiled…Investing KRW 4 trillion to achieve target sales of KRW 10 trillion

SEOUL, South Korea, Jan. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — KT&G Corporation(KT&G) (KRX: 033780) unveiled its goals and roadmap to become a ‘global top-tier’ company at the KT&G Group Future Vision Declaration Ceremony on January 26, 2023.

KT&G held a vision declaration ceremony on January 26th. CEO Baek Bok-in is making a statement at the ceremony about the company's future growth plans.

The ceremony took place at KT&G Sangsang Planet in Seoul, Korea and was attended by employees and senior management from all business units of KT&G Group. At the event, KT&G’s CEO Baek Bok-in presented the “2027 KT&G Vision” and outlined growth strategies that focus on three core business areas, including Heat Not Burn(HNB), Health Functional Food, and overseas business. The company plans to develop HNB and Health Functional Food segments into a core, growing business by establishing a virtuous cycle model within its business portfolio, allowing the company to reinvest returns and earnings from core businesses into new, growing businesses.

KT&G also announced a long-term plan for large-scale investment and global market expansion, reinforcing its commitment to become a ‘global top-tier’ company with significant growth potential. Based on the KRW 4 trillion growth investment in core business areas over the next five years, the company aims to achieve approximately KRW 10 trillion in annual sales by 2027 and increase its overseas sales and combined sales of HNB and Health Functional Food to account for 50% and 60% of its total net revenue, respectively.

Above all, KT&G plans to focus on the global expansion of its rapidly growing HNB business as a top priority. In this regard, the company will work on developing more advanced, innovative technologies and expanding global production capacities. In addition, the company will promote the Health Functional Food business of its subsidiary Korea Ginseng Corporation(KGC), which has gained an unrivaled competitiveness in the domestic market, as its key growth engine and expand its presence in the overseas markets, especially in the U.S. and China. Based on such global expansion strategies, the company expects HNB and Health Functional Food businesses to achieve more than KRW 2 trillion in sales each by 2027. The company will also actively seek opportunities to create synergies between the group’s Health Functional Food and pharmaceutical sectors to maximize the company’s business performance.

On the same day as the Vision Declaration Ceremony, KT&G hosted a virtual investor conference to openly communicate with shareholders and capital markets stakeholders. Currently, the company is faithfully executing on its three-year shareholder return policy(2021-2023) worth KRW 2.75 trillion. In line with this policy, KT&G is expected to increase its annual dividend by KRW 200 per share to KRW 5,000.

As part of the three-year shareholder return policy, KT&G is planning to launch a KRW 0.9 trillion shareholder return program this year, including a KRW 0.3 trillion share buyback and KRW 0.6 trillion dividend payout. The company will also introduce a semi-annual shareholder policy.

“KT&G has been striving to accelerate the global expansion of its core businesses and has been breaking sales records every year for the past five years. We will continue to capture business opportunities in the global market and take a leap forward as a ‘global top-tier’ company with aggressive investment strategies and innovation.” said Baek Bok-In, CEO of KT&G.

SOURCE KT&G Corporation

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.