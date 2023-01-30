Sungrow Powers Canadian Solar’s 100 MWp Japan PV Project with Its Inverter Solutions

TOKYO, Jan. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Sungrow, the global leading inverter and energy storage system solution supplier, announced that the 100 MWp Azuma Kofuji solar project located in Fukushima Prefecture (Japan) and equipped with Sungrow’s 1500V string inverter solutions is operating stably as planned. The project is one of the largest solar projects in the country and supports Japan’s 2050 carbon neutrality ambitions.

The project is owned, managed and operated by Canadian Solar, and the energy generated is being purchased by the Tohoku Electric Power Company at the rate of JPY36 (U$0.26) per kWh under Japan’s feed-in-tariff (FIT) scheme for a period over 18 years.

The solar plant is located on a site of approximately 460 acres in Fukushima City, Fukushima Prefecture. Most of the land was converted from abandoned agricultural land following the application of the newly enacted Japanese legislation to promote renewables. Annual clean power output is expected to be 106,800 MWh, equivalent to eliminating 50,000 metric tons of carbon dioxide emissions per year, and powering approximately 31,000 households.

Sungrow supplied the 1500V string inverters and the medium-voltage station to the landmark project. The solution is tailored for Japanese ultra-high-voltage installations, featuring easy installation, smart operation and maintenance, and high efficiency. Equipped with multiple MPPTs, the solution guarantees a high yield in hilly terrains such as Mount Azuma-Kofuji. In addition, the solution can operate stably even when the temperature is as low as minus 25 degrees Celsius, giving the system added durability on sites prone to frozen winters.

Michael Zhang, Country Manager of Sungrow Japan, said: “We are proud to support one of the largest of this kind in Japan. The project will not only accelerate the clean energy transition, but also reinvigorate the local economy that was heavily hit by the Tohoku earthquake. As the world’s most bankable inverter brand, Sungrow is committed to providing clean power for all and we look forward to prosperous yields of the project.”

Sungrow has been pioneering in the Japanese market for more than nine years. The Company is well equipped with a professional local team offering responsive sales, technical support, and after-sale services. Notably, the Company prepares to roll out its latest PV and energy storage product portfolio at Japan’s World Smart Energy Week (Sungrow Booth 48-6) on March 15-17.

About Sungrow

Sungrow Power Supply Co., Ltd. (“Sungrow”) is the world’s most bankable inverter brand with over 269 GW installed worldwide as of June 2022. Founded in 1997 by Professor Cao Renxian, Sungrow is a leader in the research and development of solar inverters with the largest dedicated R&D team in the industry and a broad product portfolio offering PV inverter solutions and energy storage systems for utility-scale, commercial & industrial, and residential applications, as well as internationally recognized floating PV plant solutions, NEV driving solutions, EV charging solutions and renewable hydrogen production systems. With a strong 25-year track record in the PV space, Sungrow products power over 150 countries worldwide. Learn more about Sungrow by visiting www.sungrowpower.com.

