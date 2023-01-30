AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
  • contract

Enapter AG wins major order from South Korea

PRNewswire January 30, 2023
  • Sale of two AEM Multicore, with 2 megawatts electrolysis capacity
  • Only European company in Korean hydrogen pilot project
  • Long-standing integration partner YEST takes over installation

BERLIN, Jan. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Enapter AG (ISIN:DE000A255G02), together with its partner YEST, has received an order from South Korea for the delivery of two AEM electrolysers with a total capacity of 2 megawatts. The systems will be used in a 12.5 MW hydrogen pilot project on Jeju Island. The demonstration project is supported by the South Korean Ministry of Industry and Trade (Motie) with 62 billion South Korean won (43.3 million US dollars) and aims to investigate and compare hydrogen production with different electrolysis technologies. Among the five companies selected for the project, Enapter AG is the only technology supplier from Germany or Europe. The systems supplied are expected to produce more than 1,000 tonnes of green hydrogen per year. The installation of the two AEM Multicore electrolysers in this pioneering project for South Korea will be carried out by the company YEST, which has already been supporting Enapter as an integration partner since 2021.

Enapter sells two MW AEM electrolysers to South Korean hydrogen pilot project

With the AEM Multicore, Enapter has developed a cost-efficient alternative to traditional systems. This electrolyser can supply around 450 kg of green hydrogen per day. By using several units in parallel, production can be expanded on an industrial scale.

Sebastian-Justus Schmidt, CEO of Enapter: “Korea is one of the world’s leading countries in the field of green hydrogen. We are all the more pleased to expand our partnership with YEST and intensify our cooperation. This joint project is a building block on the global path to carbon neutrality.”

Jang Dong-bok, CEO of YEST: “With Enapter, we have a strong partner at our side. We want to further improve the competitiveness of green hydrogen and leverage synergies. The Korean government’s initiatives provide us with a very good foundation for this.”

About Enapter

Enapter is an innovative energy technology company that manufactures highly efficient hydrogen generators – known as electrolysers – to replace fossil fuels and thus drive the global energy transition. Their patented and proven Anion Exchange Membrane (AEM) technology enables the mass production of cost-effective plug-&-play electrolysers for green hydrogen production at any scale and any place. Their modular systems are already used worldwide in the energy, mobility, industrial, heating and telecommunications sectors. Enapter has its main office in Germany and production site in Italy.

About YEST Co. Ltd.

YEST is a Korea-based company with many years of experience and know-how in the manufacture of semiconductors and displays based on the latest high-precision technology. The company is one of the pioneers in the semiconductor industry in Asia and supplies products to customers worldwide.

YEST Co., Ltd. is listed on the regulated market of the Korean Stock Exchange, KOSAQ: A122640.

Further Information:

Website: https://www.enapter.com
Twitter: https://twitter.com/Enapter
Linkedin: https://www.linkedin.com/company/enapter
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/enapterenergystorage

General press contact:

Enapter Public Relations
Vaitea Cowan
Tel.: +49 (0) 30 921 008 130
E-Mail: [email protected] 

Financial press contact:

Ralf Droz / Doron Kaufmann 
edicto GmbH
Tel.: +49 (0) 69 90 55 05-54
E-Mail: [email protected]

Enapter Logo

SOURCE Enapter AG

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.