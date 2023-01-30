Teratai Villa Canggu Featuring a Mix of Japanese and Balinese Contemporary Designs

BALI, Indonesia, Jan. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Canggu has become the most popular area in Bali in recent years. The reason why many people come to Canggu is that the beach in this area has relatively large waves, aside from that there are several beach clubs, restaurants, shopping centers, and hype places you can find at Canggu. Several famous beach clubs are located in this trendiest area in Bali. Canggu is also home to so many villas and hotels. If you’re visiting Canggu, Teratai Canggu Villa is a great place to stay.

Teratai Canggu Villa offers a distinctive ambiance by combining styles from two different cultures. This villa mixes Balinese and Japanese cultural design elements which creates an astonishing appearance. This is one of the reasons why you need to choose this villa as your honeymoon destination. This villa is located at Jalan Kayu Tulang Gang Teratai No. 8, Canggu – Badung. And it is adding another row of hype locations that must be visited when you are on vacation here in Canggu where it is side by side with many restaurants, beach clubs, and beaches that are popular among surfers, it’s no wonder this area remains the prima donna.

Teratai villa offers a pleasurable and romantic experience in a single room with a private pool and bathtub. Aside from that, there is one Grand Bedroom Villa with Private Pool and Bathtub and one Grand Two Bedroom Villa with Private Pool and Bathtub, which are ideal for couples who want to spend time together while traveling in Canggu, Bali.

Teratai Canggu Villa offers a “Celebration Package” for those who are celebrating a birthday or anniversary with family or a partner. This package includes a one-bedroom villa with a private pool. You will get flower decorations in the bathtub and write based on what you have on the bed to liven up the celebration you are planning.

This villa also offers various packages to enhance your and your honeymoon experience, starting with a Honeymoon package or Romantic Getaway Packages. Each package includes benefits as well as the best services and facilities. Start planning your special day at Teratai Canggu Villa! #ThinkBaliThinkIniVie.

