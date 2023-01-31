PM-International donates €1,872,000 to charity sponsoring 5,200 children around the world

SCHENGEN, Luxembourg, Jan. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — PM-International is thrilled to announce that its charity arm known as “PM We Care” is pushing the boundaries for 2023 by donating €1,872,000, the most it has ever given, to support the health, education and a good environment for thousands of children in partnership with the international aid organisation World Vision.

The company has a firm long-term charity donation commitment, and with World Vision over the past two years has sponsored 4,200 children around the world to the tune of €5.7 million. A further 1,000 children will be sponsored from next year, bringing the total to 5,200.

Looking back just over the past three years PM-International has donated no less than €7,572,000 around the world for emergency relief including to Ukraine and for Covid-19 related aid, on top of the child sponsorships with World Vision.

Charity Ambassador at PM-International Vicki Sorg stated, “giving a future to 5,200 sponsored children is incredible and this brings us to just over half of our long-term goal of 10,000 sponsored children! This is super exciting! This stands for commitment, leadership, and that not only are we as a company focused on our core competence of premium products for health, fitness and beauty, but penetrating our values. We focus on the good in people and on every level of business to make the world just a little bit better each day. As I always say, we are PM”.

Indeed, as producers of the FitLine range of products PM-International states that every time a FitLine product is sold, the company gives an ‘hour of life’ to children, bringing them better chances of growing up without hunger, poverty and fear.

PM We Care doesn’t simply donate to World Vision though, it actively supports and visits the children and their communities, even in remote rural areas. In 2022 Zimbabwe was the focus and PM We Care representatives spent time in villages in the country to follow the progress of their programme. In 2023 the focus will be on regions in Tanzania and Kenya where visits are also planned.

It is estimated that sponsoring one child actually benefits five children. Senior Advisor Philanthropy at World Vision Germany, Juliana Goessmann, explained how this is worked out. “As we improve the situation of children through their families and neighbourhoods, everyone in the community can benefit: whether we use the funds for schools and learning materials, water systems or livelihoods. We could see in Zimbabwe how access to clean water supports education and good nutrition and therefore changes people’s lives”.

What this means is that 4,200 sponsored children can be considered as ambassadors for roughly 21,000 children and if families and communities are also taken into consideration then it is estimated that 500,000 people benefit indirectly. With the additional 1000 sponsored children in 2023, PM We Care will have an even larger impact.

At the PM-International Leadership Convention in Berlin recently, the CEO of World Vision Christoph Waffenschmidt stated: “Our long-term partnership with PM-International is unique and we feel so encouraged and inspired to see how you stand firm to your commitment and to your legacy. Leadership is about taking responsibility which doesn’t end with your own business but stretches further. The world has promised to leave no child behind in development and we are the ones who can put this promise into reality.”

In 2023, the charity engagement of PM-International in partnership with World Vision celebrates its 20th anniversary. Since it began supporting children, their families and communities through World Vision, more than 60 long-term development projects all around the world have received reliable funding. Now with 5200 sponsored children worldwide, PM-International is the largest corporate sponsor for World Vision’s humanitarian, relief and development work that is a leader within the sector.

