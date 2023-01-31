UOB raises $2.4 million for charity with 1,500 clients, through the Bank’s annual Lunar New Year Celebrations

SINGAPORE, Jan. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — UOB has partnered with some 1,500 clients to raise $2.4 million for charity as part of its Commercial Banking’s annual Lunar New Year festive celebrations.

The funds, raised through a series of art workshops and a fundraising gala dinner with clients, will be donated to various charities to support the arts, children, as well as educational causes. These include The Business Times Budding Artists Fund, The Straits Times School Pocket Money Fund and Central Singapore CDC (UOB My Digital Bootcamp). The proceeds will also go towards assisting local small and medium-sized enterprises in their innovation efforts under the UOB-Singapore Management University Asian Enterprise Institute.

Mr Wee Ee Cheong, Deputy Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, UOB, said, “Our fundraising activities bring businesses together for the greater good to support children, artists and budding entrepreneurs. We hope this annual tradition that combines art, philanthropy and celebrations will spread festive joy to the broader community in a meaningful way. We are grateful to our clients for their generosity in making this happen year after year.”

As part of the fundraising efforts, two art pieces featuring finishing touches from Mr Wee and his seal, were auctioned off to Mr Kelvin Lim and Mr Neo Kah Kiat for a bid of $283,888 and $200,000 respectively. About 40 clients also participated in an art workshop as part of the fundraising effort.

Titled “Everlasting Fortune”, the first art piece is assembled with elements of preserved natural moss and pine leaves, creating a magnificent landscape display symbolising longevity, good fortune and well-being.

The other piece is a commissioned contemporary artwork – titled “Harmonious Fortune” – by artist Karina Delicia Simon. It features an abstract bonsai tree with round leaves against a skyscape and sun, with a stroke of gold underneath representing wealth. The round leaves represent harmonious solidarity within the family, while the skyscape and sun indicate spring skies, signifying growth and good fortune.

Digital representations of the two art pieces were also created and given to their respective bidders.

Mr Kelvin Lim, Executive Chairman and Group Managing Director of LHN Group, said, “Every Lunar New Year, I look forward to UOB’s fundraising drive and am happy to be part of this meaningful initiative. We appreciate UOB’s commitment to making this an annual tradition during the festive season as we give back to the community and do our part, while reconnecting with our business peers.”

Mr Neo Kah Kiat, Founder, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Neo Group Limited, said, “UOB’s annual fundraising activities during Lunar New Year is a time of reunion for all of us, as it brings businesses together to lend our support to those who need our help. We are glad to be part of this effort in supporting the community.”

About UOB

UOB is a leading bank in Asia with a global network of around 500 offices in 19 countries and territories in Asia Pacific, Europe and North America. Since its incorporation in 1935, UOB has grown organically and through a series of strategic acquisitions. UOB is rated among the world’s top banks: Aa1 by Moody’s Investors Service and AA- by both S&P Global Ratings and Fitch Ratings. In Asia, UOB operates through its head office in Singapore and banking subsidiaries in China, Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand and Vietnam, as well as branches and representative offices across the region.

Over more than eight decades, generations of UOB employees have carried through the entrepreneurial spirit, the focus on long-term value creation and an unwavering commitment to do what is right for our customers and our colleagues.

We believe in being a responsible financial services provider and we are committed to making a difference in the lives of our stakeholders and in the communities in which we operate. Just as we are dedicated to helping our customers manage their finances wisely and to grow their businesses, UOB is steadfast in our support of social development, particularly in the areas of art, children and education.

