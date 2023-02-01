Microsoft appoints Miki Tsusaka as New President of Microsoft Japan

TOKYO, Feb. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Microsoft is pleased to announce that Miki Tsusaka has been appointed as the new President of Microsoft Japan, effective today. Tsusaka will lead Microsoft Japan’s engagement with its customers and business partners, and be responsible for all of its product, solution, service and support offerings in Japan. She reports to Ahmed Mazhari, President of Microsoft Asia.

Tsusaka joins Microsoft from Boston Consulting Group (BCG), where she served as a Senior Partner and Managing Director. At BCG, she worked for clients across a wide range of industries in Japan and overseas, helping them to develop and implement growth strategies, improve profitability, redesign organization and promote digital transformation. She led the expansion of BCG’s service areas and established strategic consulting groups specializing in marketing, sales and pricing strategy development. She also supported BCG’s operations as a member of the Executive Committee for two three-year terms and served as Chief Marketing Officer (CMO).

Commenting on Tsusaka’s appointment, Mazhari said, “We are extremely excited to welcome Tsusaka-san to Microsoft Japan. She has over 30 years of consulting experience working with clients in a wide range of industries both domestically and internationally. I am confident that her robust global experiences in supporting business transformation will propel Microsoft Japan’s proposition to the next level as a leader of Japan’s technology industry.”

Tsusaka takes over responsibilities from Ahmed Mazhari, who was the interim President of Microsoft Japan and will return his focus to his position as President of Microsoft Asia.

Tsusaka said, “I am delighted to be appointed President and Representative Director of Microsoft Japan. I decided to join Microsoft because I believe in the company’s mission of empowerment and its tremendous growth potential in Japan. I look forward to working with the experienced leadership team, employees, and partners to help solve our customers’ challenges and accelerate the digital transformation of Japanese society.”

For more information, please contact:

Microsoft Japan

Maho Saito

[email protected]

Edelman (Partner Agency for Microsoft Asia)

Ernest Lee / Ashley Jin

[email protected]

Note to editors: For more information, news and perspectives from Microsoft, please visit the Microsoft News Center at http://news.microsoft.com/. Web links, telephone numbers and titles were correct at time of publication, but may have changed. For additional assistance, journalists and analysts may contact Microsoft’s Rapid Response Team or other appropriate contacts listed at https://news.microsoft.com/microsoft-public-relations-contacts.

SOURCE Microsoft Asia