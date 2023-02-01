AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE

Microsoft appoints Miki Tsusaka as New President of Microsoft Japan

PRNewswire February 1, 2023

TOKYO, Feb. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Microsoft is pleased to announce that Miki Tsusaka has been appointed as the new President of Microsoft Japan, effective today. Tsusaka will lead Microsoft Japan’s engagement with its customers and business partners, and be responsible for all of its product, solution, service and support offerings in Japan. She reports to Ahmed Mazhari, President of Microsoft Asia.

New President of Microsoft Japan, Miki Tsusaka

Tsusaka joins Microsoft from Boston Consulting Group (BCG), where she served as a Senior Partner and Managing Director. At BCG, she worked for clients across a wide range of industries in Japan and overseas, helping them to develop and implement growth strategies, improve profitability, redesign organization and promote digital transformation. She led the expansion of BCG’s service areas and established strategic consulting groups specializing in marketing, sales and pricing strategy development. She also supported BCG’s operations as a member of the Executive Committee for two three-year terms and served as Chief Marketing Officer (CMO).

Commenting on Tsusaka’s appointment, Mazhari said, “We are extremely excited to welcome Tsusaka-san to Microsoft Japan. She has over 30 years of consulting experience working with clients in a wide range of industries both domestically and internationally. I am confident that her robust global experiences in supporting business transformation will propel Microsoft Japan’s proposition to the next level as a leader of Japan’s technology industry.”

Tsusaka takes over responsibilities from Ahmed Mazhari, who was the interim President of Microsoft Japan and will return his focus to his position as President of Microsoft Asia.

Tsusaka said, “I am delighted to be appointed President and Representative Director of Microsoft Japan. I decided to join Microsoft because I believe in the company’s mission of empowerment and its tremendous growth potential in Japan. I look forward to working with the experienced leadership team, employees, and partners to help solve our customers’ challenges and accelerate the digital transformation of Japanese society.”

For more information, please contact:

Microsoft Japan
Maho Saito
[email protected]

Edelman (Partner Agency for Microsoft Asia)
Ernest Lee / Ashley Jin
[email protected]

Note to editors: For more information, news and perspectives from Microsoft, please visit the Microsoft News Center at http://news.microsoft.com/. Web links, telephone numbers and titles were correct at time of publication, but may have changed. For additional assistance, journalists and analysts may contact Microsoft’s Rapid Response Team or other appropriate contacts listed at https://news.microsoft.com/microsoft-public-relations-contacts.

 

SOURCE Microsoft Asia

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.