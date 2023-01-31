AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
SecPod introduces the ‘SanerNow Continuous Posture Anomaly Management (CPAM)’ product, a revolutionary new invention for managing IT attack surfaces

PRNewswire January 31, 2023

An industry-redefining product based on cutting-edge machine-learning technology empowers organizations to combat cyberattacks, further strengthening SecPod’s mission of preventing cyberattacks.

REDWOOD CITY, Calif. and BENGALURU, India, Jan. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — SecPod Technologies, a global leader in the next-generation vulnerability management marketplace, has launched SanerNow Continuous Posture Anomaly Management (CPAM), an innovative cybersecurity product that allows CISOs and security administrators to deep-learn their IT environment and manages outliers and anomalies. With statistical analysis, deviation computing, and machine learning, SecPod has pioneered a new category in the cyberattack prevention process. 

Continuous Posture Anomaly Management Launch

Chandrashekhar Basavanna, the CEO of SecPod, said, “What we have launched today is a category-defining innovation, a new arsenal to deeply understand their IT infrastructure and gain clarity and confidence in the security posture. Going by what some of our Preview customers had to say, SecPod SanerNow CPAM is a path-breaking tool. I am very thrilled to announce the launch today. Be Wow-ed by CPAM!”

CPAM detects posture anomalies, deviations, or outliers by providing continuous and comprehensive visibility of an organization’s IT security posture and helps remediate them. These anomalies, if not managed early, can have a devastating effect on an organization’s cyber resilience.

“Anomalies are often investigated to detect a threat or an attack but not prevent them. Visiting 1000+ parameters in an organization’s assets, bringing security contextualization, and analyzing anomalies in these datasets eases decision-making for CISOs, IT, and Security administrators. It de-clutters your IT infrastructure and eventually decreases the organization’s attack surface. Anomalies in art create beautiful discoveries, but in business, we need order,” said Preeti Subramanian, Chief Product Architect and Director of R & D, SecPod.

The newly introduced product, SecPod CPAM, is now available for the general public and is also offered along with SecPod SanerNow Advanced Vulnerability Management (AVM) platform. SecPod SanerNow AVM is a comprehensive vulnerability management platform providing visibility and control over IT infrastructure, detection and prioritization of vulnerabilities, and remediation of the vulnerability within the same platform. 

About SecPod: SecPod is a SaaS-based cybersecurity product and technology company created with a singular, unwavering goal of preventing cyberattacks. Founded in 2008, the company provides top-of-the-line advanced vulnerability management solution that strengthens organizations’ cybersecurity posture worldwide. 

SOURCE Secpod Technologies

