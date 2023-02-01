AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE

Hyundai Motor Celebrates Double Victories in WTCR 2022 with Exhibition and Employee Events

PRNewswire February 1, 2023
  • Two-week exhibition features Elantra N TCR, the WTCR-winning car of the 2022 season, and Elantra N mass-production model with WTCR trophies and display celebrating Hyundai Motorsport’s 10 years of achievements and history
  • WTCR 2022 season champion driver Mikel Azcona and previous WTCR champions to join fan meeting, share behind-the-scenes stories, answer fan questions

SEOUL, South Korea, Feb. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Hyundai Motor Company is hosting a special exhibition and employee events at its headquarters through Feb. 10, 2023, to celebrate double victories in the Driver’s and Team championships of the World Touring Car Cup (WTCR) 2022.

The two-week exhibition celebrates Mikel Azcona’s victory in the 2022 WTRC Driver’s Championship with the Elantra N TCR and the BRC Hyundai N Squadra Corse team’s victory in the Team Championship, thanks to the remarkable performances of Azcona and Norbert Michelisz.  

During the exhibition, Elantra N TCR, the WTCR-winning car of the 2022 season, and Elantra N, the mass-production model (sold as Avante N in some markets), are on display in the exhibition hall with WTCR champion trophies. Around the cars, there is a commemorative display celebrating Hyundai Motorsport’s 10 years of achievements and history along with N Collection products.

To promote its high-performance N brand, Hyundai Motor is also hosting a fan meeting with WTCR 2022 season champion driver Azcona and previous WTCR champions, including Michelisz (2019 Champion), Gabriele Tarquini (2018 Champion), Andrea Cisotti (Hyundai Motorsport GmbH Customer Racing Manager) and Gabriele Rizzo (BRC Team Manager), to share behind-the-scenes stories and answer fan questions. During the meeting, Hyundai Motor is presenting Hyundai Motorsport’s achievements in 2022 and plans for 2023.

“We have planned a series of events to share the Hyundai Motorsport’s achievements with all employees,” said Till Wartenberg, Vice President of N Brand Management and Motorsport sub-division at Hyundai Motor Company. “We want these events to spark passion and share winning sprit and pride of Hyundai Motorsport’s activities and the N brand. Hyundai Motor Company will continue to compete global motorsport with high-performance DNA of N brand.”

Racing games for employees that utilize the N Simulator are also running in the exhibition hall during the event period. Top performers receive N Collection products and the top five performers can compete for the top honor on the last day of the exhibition.

For more information about Hyundai Motor, visit: http://worldwide.hyundai.com or http://globalpr.hyundai.com

 

SOURCE Hyundai Motor Company

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.