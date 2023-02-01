AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
Harbour City Shopping Mall Hosts “Cracking Art” Eco-public Art Exhibition in Hong Kong for The First Time

PRNewswire February 1, 2023

HONG KONG, Feb. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Harbour City, Hong Kong’s largest shopping mall, partners with the renowned Italian Cracking Art group to host its debut Eco-public art exhibition in Hong Kong on its 30th anniversary. From now till 28 Feb 2023, 90 animal sculptures made from regenerated plastic are on display across 8 different locations in Harbour City, indoors and outdoors. These vibrant installations certainly shine a light on the bustling mall. 

Placing eye-catching animal sculptures in unexpected urban spaces, Cracking Art aims to arouse people’s attention to the intense relationship between nature and artificial plastic through public art and inspire a community-wide conversation about the importance of sustainability and environmental conservation. Cracking Art has hosted exhibitions in over 300 influential cities around the world including New York Central Park, Duomo di Milano, Four Seasons Hotel in Florence and Xintiandi in Shanghai. The artists have created 14 types of animal sculptures in their collection, with each species chosen for its strong symbolism about the species itself and their relationship with nature. Eight of them are displayed in this exhibition, including Beagle, which is the unfortunate dog breed which has been picked for animal testing; Penguin, which has been the great sufferer of global warming; Crocodile and Sea Turtle, which are two of the oldest creatures on Earth.

In addition to the unexpected encounters with Rabbit, Elephant, Penguin, Beagle, European Cat, Sea Turtle, Bear and Crocodile by Cracking Art in Harbour City, visitors are welcome to print the exclusive Personalised Photo Postcard for FREE.

To continue the mission of Cracking Art Group of minimizing waste and reducing the environmental impact, the sculptures will be returned after the exhibition and will be displayed in other cities. 

Customer Enquiry: (852) 2118 8623 / www.harbourcity.com.hk #HarbourCity #CrackingArt #HCart @harbourcity @crackingart

Download Releases & Photos: https://www.dropbox.com/sh/mcmgsuxi59c61z9/AADHazVEWeTObXD1kbLsW0Sha?dl=0

SOURCE Harbour City Estates Limited

