Center for International Private Enterprise (CIPE) Celebrates Its 40th Anniversary

PRNewswire February 2, 2023

WASHINGTON, Feb. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — The Center for International Private Enterprise (CIPE), a global organization that works alongside local partners in communities worldwide to strengthen democracies and build competitive markets, kicked off its 40th anniversary celebration today with the release of an online CIPE 40 Timeline. Plans for the anniversary include the release of a series of profiles recognizing the contributions of key collaborators and a multi-part podcast looking at CIPE’s impact over the past four decades.

Throughout the anniversary year, CIPE will celebrate its successes and partner achievements, show how its programs have informed new approaches, and address forward-looking challenges. On February 7, CIPE will host a virtual event  to unveil a new initiative and website dedicated to the future of democracy and technology. The event “Visions for a Technology-Enabled Democratic Future” will be held in conjunction with project co-producers, the National Democratic Institute (NDI) and International Republican Institute (IRI), which along with CIPE are part of the core institutes of the National Endowment for Democracy.

Through the dedication of our team members and partners, CIPE has implemented programs and grants which are models for successful projects and have made a dramatic impact in more than 130 countries,” said CIPE Executive Director Andrew Wilson. “In these times of rising authoritarianism, as well as movements and uprisings, the connection between economic freedom and political freedom is clear. Democracy is at a critical inflection point making our work more important than ever.”

CIPE was established in 1983 at the United States Chamber of Commerce to support democratic and economic development abroad through programs with the private sector and think tanks. Efforts started in Latin America with initiatives to integrate thousands of unregistered small businesses into the “formal” economy, establish a regional business leadership training institute, and generate legislative advisories to inform policy. Over the past 40-years, CIPE has initiated more than 3,000 projects worldwide and is currently working on more than 300 programs and grants in over 80 countries.

About CIPE

The Center for International Private Enterprise (CIPE) is a global organization that works to strengthen democracy and build competitive markets in many of the world’s most challenging environments. Working alongside local partners and tomorrow’s leaders, CIPE advances the voice of business in policy making, promotes opportunity, and develops resilient and inclusive economies. To learn more about CIPE, visit cipe.org, LinkedIn, Facebook, or Twitter.

Contact:
CIPE Communications Department
[email protected]

CIPE logo

 

SOURCE Center for International Private Enterprise (CIPE)

