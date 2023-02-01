AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE

Givex Corp.’s Australia and New Zealand Office Celebrates 15 Years of Growth

PRNewswire February 2, 2023

The office, led by managing director Larry Samuels, has enjoyed consistent growth since 2008

BRISBANE, Australia, Feb. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Givex Corp. (TSX: GIVX) (OTCQX: GIVXF) is celebrating 15 years of growth out of its Australia and New Zealand office, led by managing director Larry Samuels. Created in 2008, Givex Australia and New Zealand was the third regional office for Givex, which now counts 12 regional offices across the globe.

“Over the past 15 years, we have enjoyed impressive growth in the Australia and New Zealand market with multi-unit retail brands that need an efficient gift card program with robust reporting options,” said Samuels. “We’ve outlasted our biggest competitor in the market, and our hard-earned reputation as the leader in gift cards enabled us to capture and quickly onboard more than 15 of their recurring revenue clients, adding 3,000 new locations to our footprint.”

The Givex Australia and New Zealand portfolio includes multi-unit retail, restaurant, fashion, grocery and hotel brands and is supported by a team that is committed to excellent customer service.

“Having the right people is key to what we are trying to do, which is supporting our new and existing clients on their journey with Givex,” said Tristan Moore, operations manager of Givex Australia and New Zealand. “Each person on the team brings something different that supports the others, and this is why we can collectively respond to anything thrown at us.” 

In addition to gift cards, Givex also offers point-of-sale system GivexPOS, loyalty programs, Kitchen Display System (KDS) and more.

“We are proud of the business we have built in Australia and New Zealand over the past fifteen years,” said Samuels. “As we look ahead to the future, we plan on introducing new products to the market, expanding our relationships with current clients and adding new clients to our portfolio.”

About Givex 

Givex Corp. (TSX: GIVX; OTCQX: GIVXF) is a global fintech company providing merchants with customer engagement, point of sale and payment solutions, all in a single platform. We are integrated with 1000+ technology partners, creating a fully end-to-end solution that delivers powerful customer insights. Our platform is used by some of the world’s largest brands, comprising approximately 118,000+ active locations across more than 100 countries. Learn more at www.givex.com.

MEDIA CONTACT: Lauren Moorman, [email protected] 

SOURCE Givex Corporation

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.