mPrest selected as DERMS Provider for Energy Queensland

mPrest teams up with Energy Queensland, one of Australia’s largest electricity distribution organizations, to provide a grid topology aware DERMS supporting Energy Queensland’s large current and expanding install-base of DERs and DER programs

TEL AVIV and BRISBANE, Australia, Feb. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — mPrest, a leading developer and provider of dynamic grid aware Distributed Energy Resource Management Systems (DERMS) for utilities, and Energy Queensland, one of Australia’s largest wholly government-owned electricity companies, announced today their teaming up to deliver a dynamic grid topology aware, distribution utility focused DERMS project, with a goal of orchestrating and optimizing energy from over one million Distributed Energy Resources (DERs), and DER & load control programs.

Energy Queensland already leads the world with rooftop solar penetration. As Queensland adds more renewable generation to the grid, this creates challenges for managing voltage and thermal limits on the distribution network, and more broadly, effects system-wide stability. Managing this increase in DERs and optimizing DER flexibility becomes critical so that Energy Queensland can achieve its strategic objectives for its customers.

“The Australian market is an advanced and fully deregulated renewable energy market” said Ron Halpern, mPrest’s Chief Commercial Officer. “Such a scenario, of Virtual Power Plants (VPPs) and DER energy trading with the energy market, combined with Australia’s high DER penetration, introduces distribution grid constraint challenges. We’re excited to implement within our mDERMS Dynamic Operating Envelopes (DOEs) – which are power envelopes that the distribution utility can apply to grid imports and exports, thus enabling dynamic management of grid constraints with minimal impacts on customers. We expect this model to be adopted in other regions around the world as well.”

About Energy Queensland: Energy Queensland is a wholly government-owned electricity company. Our ‘poles and wires’ businesses, Ergon Energy Network and Energex, deliver electricity across Queensland. We energise the lives of more than five million Queenslanders through more than 200,000 kilometres of electricity networks, and 33 stand-alone microgrids. Our retailer, Ergon Energy Retail, sells this electricity to its 758,000 customers throughout regional Queensland, with generation, energy trading and retailing capabilities. Our customer numbers make us the fourth largest retailer in the National Electricity Market (NEM). Visit us at https://www.energyq.com.au/.

About mPrest: Empower Digital Transformation. Now.

Leveraging its unparalleled experience and expertise in real-time mission-critical command and control software, mPrest has developed the world-leading distributed asset orchestration and optimization software. mPrest’s micro-services based, real-time orchestration and optimization platform brings the power of AI and IoT to the digital transformation of the energy and other industrial IOT markets. mPrest’s applications suite, including Distributed Energy Resources Management Systems (DERMS) and Asset Health Management (AHM) are deployed on premise or in the cloud in record time in the most forward-looking and efficient organizations worldwide, including some of the world’s largest energy companies. mPrest’s vendor-agnostic product suite interfaces with millions of sensors, devices, machines, assets, subsystems, IT and OT applications, creating a system of systems that provides end-to-end visibility and control over complex and distributed operations. Visit us at www.mprest.com.

