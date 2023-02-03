AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
  • new product

Unilumin Group launched brand-new LAMPRO at ISE 2023

PRNewswire February 3, 2023

SHENZHEN, China, Feb. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — On January 31st, at ISE 2023, the world’s largest and the most professional audio-visual exhibition, Unilumin, a Chinese famous LED enterprise, displayed the latest products and integrated solutions.

Unilumin Group held the press conference in the exhibition to announce that the brand LAMPRO, a subsidiary of Unilumin Group, was renewed from LAMP.  It’s reported that this brand renewal is aimed for better positioning of LAMPRO.

According to the representatives of Unilumin Group, the “PRO” not only refers to “professional”, showing that LAMPRO can offer professional products and solutions, but also stands for “pro for partners”, which means LAMPRO focuses on serving channel partners to achieve a win-win situation.

In addition, the LAMPRO’s key visual identity changed from blue to green. On one hand, it shows a more partners-oriented, dynamic and fashionable brand image. On the other hand, the green color represents environmental-friendliness, which means LAMPRO provides channel partners with higher-resolution and more energy-saving LED display products.

New Brand Positioning: Professional solution provider for LED display products and applications.

New Brand Vision: Display A Better World.

New Brand Slogan: LAMPRO, Pro for Partners.

Powered by Unilumin Group, LAMPRO will devote itself to offering more professional LED products and integrated solutions for channel partners.

Founded in 2004, Unilumin Group Co., Ltd was listed on the Shenzhen Stock Exchange in 2011 (XSHE: 300232). It is a globally leading provider of LED display and lighting products and solutions. Globally, it has also ranked first in the industry in terms of sales value and sales volume of LED display products. Unilumin has successfully provided services for Huawei, Microsoft, Apple, Google, Disney and other Fortune 500 enterprises.

 

SOURCE Unilumin Group., Ltd.

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.