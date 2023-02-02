AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
Marc-André Pépin of Invescap Announces Significant Expansion of Clinic Network

PRNewswire February 3, 2023

GENEVA, Feb. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Private lending and investment firm, Invescap, has announced an expansion of its network of clinics across the US. Maintaining its deep-rooted presence in Florida, Invescap recently entered into agreements to finance medical clinics based in North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia and Texas.

With this significant expansion, the Switzerland-based firm will be providing new areas of care with cutting-edge technology, from specialist instruments to advanced surgical methods. The use of new robotic technologies generates groundbreaking surgical and medical opportunities in fields such as cardiology, cancer treatment and neurology.

Financing clinics is beneficial to both the investor and patient. Not only does it save lives, but the Healthcare industry if generally considered a stable market with potentially high returns. “It is extremely rewarding to be able to help create lifesaving technologies for the passionate surgeons in our network,” says CEO of Invescap Marc-André Pépin.

An increasing variety of medical innovations has resulted in less invasive surgical procedures and treatments simplifying patient experience and allowing for faster home release post-surgery. Invescap will also dive into the realm of specialized clinics that perform spine surgeries as it is believed to be a rapidly growing market.

“During our recent visit to our clinics, the team showed their appreciation for the financing provided via our investment strategies,” continued Pépin. “Good and stable returns for investors as well as reliable financing for our network of clinics are the best guarantee of future growth.”

For more information visit: www.invescap.ch

ABOUT INVESCAP

Invescap was founded in 2012 by Marc-André Pépin with a specialization in international private debt. Clients of Invescap range from independent asset managers and family offices to financial institutions. Investors appreciate the relatively stable and positive returns from the strategies offered. The strategies offered provide diversification away from financial markets and are well suited to qualified investors.

Press Contact:

LiatBlumner,
+972(0)58-687-4975,
https://www.invescap.ch

SOURCE Invescap

