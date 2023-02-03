AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
Xinhua Silk Road: CEIS releases report on new energy industry development in China’s Changzhou

PRNewswire February 3, 2023

BEIJING, Feb. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Changzhou City in east China’s Jiangsu Province occupies a leading position in the development of new energy industry, according to a report released Saturday by China Economic Information Service (CEIS), a subsidiary of Xinhua News Agency.

Based on years of tracking research on Changzhou, CEIS analyzes Changzhou’s industrial history, competitive advantages, industrial ecosphere and other aspects in the report.

According to the report, Changzhou has five main advantages in building itself into a leading city in new energy sector. As one of important birthplaces of modern national industry and commerce in China, Changzhou has accumulated rich industrial experience and foundations and timely seized the opportunity to deepen the layout in multiple fields of new energy industry.

In addition, Changzhou has steadily improved the production and innovation ability led by local key enterprises and institutions, persisted in attracting and cultivating innovative talents to build an innovative and entrepreneurial ecosystem of new energy industry and also promoted the city’s comprehensive green transformation.

In recent years, Changzhou’s new energy industry has witnessed strong growth, with the industrial agglomeration level ranking fifth in China and the investment heat evaluation ranking first in China, said Chen Jinhu, Secretary of the CPC Changzhou Municipal Committee, during a conference on local new energy industry development recently held in Changzhou.

In 2022, nine enterprises in Changzhou have been listed in Top 500 Chinese Private Enterprises, four listed in the Global Unicorn List, and eight industrial enterprises with annual output value of more than 10 billion yuan were added in the city, according to Chen.

Changzhou continues to promote the development of local new energy industry, aiming to build itself into a leading city in new energy sector that leads the Yangtze River Delta region, radiates to the whole country and also has global influence.

See the original link: https://en.imsilkroad.com/p/332445.html 

SOURCE Xinhua Silk Road

