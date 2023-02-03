AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
Doo Wealth Adds A Newly Registered Hong Kong Trust Company

PRNewswire February 3, 2023

HONG KONG, Feb. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Doo Group’s subsidiary company, namely, Doo Consulting Limited (“the Trust Company”) and a member of Doo Wealth, embarks on a momentous milestone with the successful registration as a Hong Kong trust company pursuant to the Trustee Ordinance (Cap. 29 Laws of Hong Kong).  

In addition to becoming a registered Hong Kong trust company, the Trust Company currently holds a license to provide trust or company service business in Hong Kong (“TCSP license”).

The Trust Company

The Trust Company as the trustee of a private trust arrangement acts as a custodian for trusts, estates, custodial arrangements, asset management, stock transfer, and beneficial ownership registration.

Asset Management

Based on the objectives of clients’ customized investment strategy, the Trust Company as the trustee makes investment decisions on behalf of clients. Alternatively, the Trust Company can help clients develop investment strategies while providing expertise and advice, encompassing portfolio construction, asset allocation and re-investment suggestions.

Our asset management services and solutions include, but not limited to, the following:

  • Investment Portfolio Management
  • Investment Fund Management
  • Financial Planning Services
  • Financial Portfolio Management in Global Markets

Custody Services

As trustee, the Trust Company’s specialized custody solutions complement other investment services, helping investment advisors and individual clients to fulfil a broader range of investment needs.

Custody Solutions

Institutional Custody

The Trust Company helps client organizations meet custody requirements and investor demand for transparency.

Investor Custody

It is important to work with a Trustee that specializes in and has the experience to administer a wide range of alternative assets as well as many different account types. 

Types of Assets in Custody

While many financial institutions custody stocks, bonds and mutual funds, the Trust Company is an independent trust company that can custody both alternative and traditional assets.

Custody Services Benefits and Services

The Trust Company can assist institutions and advisors to take advantage of the growing investor demand for alternatives.

Doo Group has been unleashing potential opportunities in various fields to empower clients with a wider range of services. The Trust Company has become the benchmark for Doo Group in forging a sustainable future and demonstrates the substantial strength of Doo Wealth as a Doo Group brand.

For more information, visit us at www.doogroup.com 

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Doo Group

