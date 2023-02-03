AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
HOSPITALITY TECH PROVIDER REDCAT TOUCHES DOWN IN THE UK

PRNewswire February 3, 2023

MELBOURNE, Australia, Feb. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Specialist hospitality IT platform Redcat is continuing to expand globally after officially launching in the United Kingdom.

Trading under the name ‘Redcat Hospitality Technology’, the Australian-owned company is rolling its tech platform out to Quick Service Restaurants (QSRs) in England.

Redcat is a stalwart in the Australian QSR space, providing its technology to a customer base that includes Nando’s, Boost Juice, Grill’d, Betty’s Burgers, Gami Chicken, Chatime and the Australian Open. 

“Our expansion into the UK is a significant milestone for us and we are thrilled to be officially providing our platform in the region,” said Redcat CEO, Jeff Lamb.

“The UK presents significant opportunity for us and is a key element of our long-term growth strategy.

“Redcat’s vision is to be the global leader in innovative hospitality technology solutions. This launch is an important step in achieving that goal.”

The launch is particularly timely for Redcat, given the annual spend per person on takeaway food in the UK rose by 42% between 2019 – 2021. What’s more, the UK foodservice delivery market is expected to increase from £10.5 billion in 2021 to £14.6 billion in 2024.

“It’s certainly an exciting time to be rolling our platform out in the UK and a lot of QSRs are eager to onboard with us as soon as possible,” said Redcat Director of Sales and Marketing, Lawrence Pelletier.

“Our team has been working tirelessly behind the scenes to get this launch off the ground and we couldn’t be prouder to welcome the UK into the Redcat family.”

With a new UK office, Redcat now supports multi-site hospitality businesses across four continents including Australia, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East and the UK.

