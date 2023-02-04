Celebrate & Rejoice Chinese New Year with the world, Visit Jiangsu in the Year of Rabbit

NANJING, China, Feb. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — As the Year of the Rabbit just arrived in 2023, the overseas social media account @Visit Jiangsu of Jiangsu Provincial Department of Culture and Tourism launched several Chinese New Year activities on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and TikTok through various creative interactive forms such as videos, pictures and texts, digital live streaming, online interaction, Greeting the Chinese New Year in Multiple Languages Challenge and so on to help people from all around the world to learn about the Chinese New Year and the culture of Jiangsu. The posts reached 3.08 million followers and accumulated 662,000 interactions, covering nearly 100 countries and regions around the world, bringing people an audio-visual feast of “Charm of Jiangsu” which is full of Chinese New Year atmosphere.

This year, the Chinese New Year visual convergence media products, integrating elements of the landmarks in Jiangsu, paper cutting-an intangible cultural heritage, and other characteristic elements, created the Year of the Rabbit banner of our social media, photos of the online puzzle games, Chinese New Year posters and other creative visual products which were pinned to the top on multiple platforms. We strive to present an interesting and unique Chinese New Year in Jiangsu for our overseas fans with a multi-level vision.

At the same time, a special column of “The Charm of Jiangsu” was set up on our social media account @Visit Jiangsu with the topic of “Happy Chinese New Year”. The column is produced with the theme of “knowledge of Chinese New Year customs in Jiangsu“, “Chinese New Year food in Jiangsu” and “tour Jiangsu during the Chinese New Year” in localized languages overseas to introduce the Chinese New Year-related culture, food, and tourist attractions.

In addition, @Visit Jiangsu continuously introduced rich Chinese New Year programs to “cloud live broadcast” and kept improving its digital innovation. It also combined multiple-performance forms with immersive scenes through the introduction of different styles of Chinese New Year performances about Jiangsu’s culture, customizing Chinese New Year AR Filter and other ways to create a new sensory experience in culture and tourism about Chinese New Year. Up to now, the AR Filter has been used for 250,000 times and accumulated 116,000 interactions. People from all around the world participated in the @Visit Jiangsu Year of the Rabbit AR filter to celebrate the Chinese New Year together.

@Visit Jiangsu carried out an activity named “Greeting the Chinese New Year in Multiple Languages ” on overseas social media platforms on Chinese New Year’s Eve to make overseas friends feel the strong atmosphere of Chinese New Year. We invited fans and overseas KOLs to greet the Chinese New Year, celebrate the Chinese New Year with @Visit Jiangsu, extend best wishes for Chinese New Year and feel the charm of greeting the Chinese New Year in different languages, which brings different languages and cultures closer together in the form of videos and pictures.

A series of “Happy Chinese New Year” activities created by Jiangsu Provincial Department of Culture and Tourism has showed the overseas audience the festive atmosphere and leisure life during the Chinese New Year and a more open, diversified and energetic image of Jiangsu, China.

SOURCE Jiangsu Provincial Department of Culture and Tourism