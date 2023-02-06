AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE

360 Scholarships to Accelerate Sustainability Education for Young Women Worldwide

PRNewswire February 6, 2023

NEW YORK, Feb. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Available to young women (ages 15-17.5) around the world, applications are now open for the AFS Global STEM Accelerators: a full-scholarship virtual exchange program in sustainability, STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Math), and positive social impact.

Global Stem Accelerators’ voices echo the desire for a brighter and more inclusive future.

The program is run by AFS Intercultural Programs, a global non-profit intercultural exchange network with more than 75 years’ experience in international education. AFS received Diversity Abroad’s 2022 Excellence in Diversity and Inclusion in International Education (EDIIE) Award for the Accelerators’ successful inauguration. 20% of the scholarships will be allocated specifically for refugees and girls from displaced populations, whether from war, violence, or natural disaster.

The Accelerators program is part of a broader five-year scholarship initiative aimed at reaching 5,000 young people worldwide, with a focus on supporting women. The initiative is funded by bp, and the curricula is co-developed by AFS and the University of Pennsylvania Center for Social Impact Strategy. AFS conducts outreach with support from SPARK, an international NGO that creates pathways for young people, particularly women and refugees, in fragile communities worldwide. The program also provides internet and technical support for users in need.

Previous scholarship awardees reflect the diversity the program was designed to embrace: 20% were refugees or displaced persons; 82% identified as People of Color; 51% were from low-income households; and 10% are set to be the first in their families to graduate from high school.

AFS scholars’ voices echo the desire for a brighter and more inclusive future: “I am from a traditional society where girls don’t even have the right to go to school,” says Harira, a participant from Afghanistan. “Participating in this program is my first step toward achieving my goal to explore the world and become influential in improving sustainable societies.”

The Accelerators program culminates with scholars developing social impact capstone projects and presentations that offer potential solutions to real-world challenges, with an emphasis on sustainability. Participants earn the Advanced Certificate on Global Competence for Social Impact, awarded by AFS and the University of Pennsylvania.

“It is always exciting to see strong interest from brilliant young women around the world,” says Kerry Dryburgh, EVP people & culture, bp. “With their passion to make a difference and the skills they will learn, they are future changemakers, leaders and innovators.”

Applications are open until March 15, 2023, and the first cohort begins on May 13.
Learn more & apply: https://afs.org/global-stem/accelerators.

AFS Intercultural Programs

 

SOURCE AFS Intercultural Programs

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.