AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
  • medical research

Hinova Receives FDA Proceed Authorization for its IND Application for HP518, an Orally Bioavailable Chimeric Degrader Targeting Androgen Receptor for Prostate Cancer Treatment

PRNewswire February 7, 2023

MELBOURNE, Australia, Feb. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Hinova Pharmaceuticals Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focusing on developing novel therapeutics for cancers and metabolic diseases, recently announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has cleared the company’s investigational new drug application (IND) for its innovative drug HP518, an oral chimeric degrader targeting androgen receptor (AR) for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC).

HP518 is currently in Phase I clinical trials in Australia. The open-label study approved by FDA will assess the safety, pharmacokinetics, and anti-tumor activity of HP518.

“HP518 is a novel drug expected to address the unmet clinical needs of prostate cancer treatment,” said Yuanwei Chen, Ph.D., President and CEO of Hinova. “The available study results of HP518 strengthen our confidence that HP518 is a potentially new treatment for drug resistant prostate cancer. We are making full efforts to advance the clinical study, hoping HP518 will provide more clinical benefits to patients worldwide in the future.”

HP518 has been discovered and developed through Hinova’s targeted protein degradation drug discovery platform. It has the potential to overcome the drug resistance of prostate cancer that is due to some specific AR mutations. AR is a validated therapeutic target to treat prostate cancer. During the treatment of prostate cancer, drug resistance becomes inevitable due to multiple mechanisms, including AR amplification or mutations, etc. In preclinical studies, HP518 showed excellent selectivity and degradation activity against wild type AR and some specific AR mutants that are resistant to enzalutamide. HP518 also demonstrated excellent antitumor efficacy in xenograft mouse models.

About Hinova

Hinova is an international and clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company engaged in the development of innovative deuterated and chimeric degraders for cancers and metabolic diseases. The company has established a targeted protein degradation drug discovery platform, which allows Hinova to screen for protein degradation activity rapidly and to accomplish efficient design and optimization of chimeric degraders. Furthermore, Hinova has profound experience in chemical manufacturing control (CMC) of Chimeric degrader compounds. For more information, please visit http://www.hinovapharma.com/en/.

SOURCE Hinova Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.