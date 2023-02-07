Visa Announces Senior Leadership Changes in Asia Pacific

SINGAPORE, Feb. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Visa, the world’s leader in digital payments, announced two senior leadership changes in the Asia Pacific region, with Chris Clark elevated from Regional President to Chairman, Asia Pacific, and Stephen Karpin named as his successor as Regional President, Asia Pacific. Both changes are effective 1 April 2023.

Mr. Clark said: “Over the last ten years as Regional President for Visa Asia Pacific, I have been committed to expanding the reach of electronic payments and growing our business by forging strong client and partner relationships, driving digital innovation in the regional payments ecosystem and building new partnerships with established and start-up fintechs, all supported by an amazing team of great payments professionals. I am excited to step into this new role, and I know that Stephen is the right person to drive strong growth for the business of all our clients and partners.”

In the role of Chairman, Asia Pacific, Mr. Clark will support regional and global initiatives, including strategic engagements with government and industry stakeholders, drive Visa’s market expansion strategy and continue his role as a non-executive director of the Visa Europe Board.

Mr. Karpin said: “In his 20-year career at Visa, Chris has shown exemplary leadership, more than doubling the size of our Asia Pacific business. In addition to his expansive business aptitude, Chris is known for his deep commitment to our clients and teams across our markets. I look forward to following the path he has set, continuing to work closely with our clients and partners, expanding our relationships and ensuring that Visa Asia Pacific remains among the best places to work and achieve.”

As Regional President, Mr. Karpin will be responsible for the full business operations, client management and go-to-market plans for the region, based in Visa’s Regional Headquarters in Singapore.

Mr Karpin has a deep background in the payments industry and knowledge of Asia Pacific markets, beginning his career at Visa in 2014 as Group Country Manager Australia, New Zealand & South Pacific. In 2017 he was appointed as Group Country Manager, Regional Southeast Asia, and since 2019 he has served as Country Manager, Japan, Visa’s largest Asia Pacific market. Previously, he spent 17 years in senior roles at Commonwealth Bank and Westpac in Australia and at Citibank in Australia, Singapore and Japan.

Appendix

About Visa

Visa (NYSE: V) is a world leader in digital payments, facilitating transactions between consumers, merchants, financial institutions and government entities across more than 200 countries and territories. Our mission is to connect the world through the most innovative, convenient, reliable and secure payments network, enabling individuals, businesses and economies to thrive. We believe that economies that include everyone everywhere, uplift everyone everywhere and see access as foundational to the future of money movement. Learn more at Visa.com.

SOURCE Visa